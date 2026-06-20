World Cup 2026 news: England confirm one player missing from training before Ghana clash

By Ben Sully | 20 Jun 2026 19:12 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 19:18

England winger Bukayo Saka missed Saturday's training session as he continues to manage an injury issue.

The winger joined the England camp earlier this month with an Achilles problem that affected him in the latter stages of Arsenal's Premier League-winning season.

As a result, Saka was not deemed fit enough to start in England's opening World Cup game against Croatia on Wednesday.

However, the 24-year-old still managed to contribute to the 4-2 victory, providing the assist for Marcus Rashford to score late on.

England boss Thomas Tuchel hinted after the match that Saka would not be risked from the start for Tuesday's meeting with Ghana in Foxborough.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Saka misses England training ahead of Ghana clash

That now looks more likely to be the case following the news that Saka missed England's training session at Swope Soccer Village on Saturday.

In a social media post, England confirmed that the Arsenal attacker was working on his own programme.

According to The Telegraph, Saka has still been able to work with the ball, even though he has been working away from the group.

England appear hopeful that he will still be fit enough to play a role off the bench as he did on matchday one.

That means that Saka's Arsenal teammate, Noni Madueke, is set to retain his place on the right wing.

© Iconsport / PA Images

England receive Rashford injury boost

While Saka is managing an issue, Rashford appears to have shaken off a minor hamstring problem ahead of Tuesday's fixture.

Rashford had emerged as a doubt after finishing the victory over Croatia with a minor hamstring problem.

However, he took part in Saturday's training session, meaning he should be available to play against Ghana.

Rashford will be hoping to get the nod over Anthony Gordon for the left-wing spot after netting in Wednesday's substitute appearance.