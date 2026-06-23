South Africa vs. South Korea: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Ben Sully | 23 Jun 2026 23:06 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 23:20

South Africa and South Korea will both be looking to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds when they go head-to-head on Wednesday.

Hong Myung-bo's side are sitting in second place in Group A, two points clear of the Czech Republic and South Africa.

What time does South Africa vs. South Korea kick off?

The game will start at 7pm local time on Wednesday evening, making it a 2am start on Thursday morning for UK viewers.

Where is South Africa vs. South Korea being played?

The game will be held at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico. The stadium, which is currently known as the Estadio Monterrey due to FIFA's sponsorship rules, has already hosted two group stage matches in the tournament.

Tunisia suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden before they slumped to a 4-0 loss at the same venue.

How to watch South Africa vs. South Korea in the UK

TV channels

The game will be shown on BBC Two, with the build-up scheduled to start at 1:50am.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including laptops, smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and games consoles.

The game is also available to stream on the BBC Sport website.

Highlights

The BBC iPlayer will upload the full match and a highlights package after the game.

There will also be highlights on the BBC Sport website, ITVX and TikTok, the latter of which is showing recaps of every game as part of an agreement with FIFA.

What is at stake for South Africa and South Korea?

South Africa enter matchday three with just a point to their name after following a 2-0 win over Mexico with a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic.

Bafana Bafana know that, realistically, only a win will do in their quest to reach the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time.

Meanwhile, South Korea have three points after their first two group matches, a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic and a narrow 1-0 defeat against Mexico.

South Korea cannot take top spot from Mexico, but they can secure a second-place finish with a win, while a draw would be enough if the Czech Republic fail to win.

If results see them drop down to third, South Korea would face a nervous wait to find out whether they have done enough to reach the Round of 32.

> Our full preview of South Africa vs. South Korea can be viewed here