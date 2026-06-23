Morocco vs. Haiti: Ouahbi's dilemma — rotate or go all out for World Cup Group C top spot

By Alexis Pereira | 23 Jun 2026 23:14 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 23:16

Morocco boss Mohamed Ouahbi faces a significant selection dilemma ahead of Wednesday's final Group C fixture against Haiti at the 2026 World Cup, with the Atlas Lions in prime position to qualify for the last 32 but with genuine incentives to target top spot rather than simply manage their squad.

The North African side have collected four points from their opening two matches, drawing 1-1 with Brazil and edging Scotland 1-0, with Ismael Saibari scoring both goals and Brahim Diaz providing both assists. Yet finishing above Brazil — who share the same points total but lead on goal difference — would offer the significant reward of a more favourable knockout draw.

Morocco vs. Haiti: the case for rotating

The temptation to make changes against an already-eliminated side is understandable. Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Neil El Aynaoui, Bilal El Khannouss and Saibari have all been heavily involved across two physically demanding fixtures, and preserving their freshness ahead of a potential last-16 clash carries obvious merit.

Several players on the fringes of the squad will feel this is their moment. Ayoub El Kaabi, who was a regular starter under former boss Walid Regragui, has seen his place in the XI taken by Saibari's repositioning as a false nine under Ouahbi. The Olympiakos striker's goalscoring record remains intact, however, and a run-out against Haiti would represent a welcome opportunity.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Sofyan Amrabat, Anass Salah-Eddine, Zakaria El Ouahdi and backup goalkeeper Munir El Kajoui are among others who could hope for minutes, with Morocco's squad depth arguably among the strongest on the continent. Ouahbi moved to dismiss a rumour that starter Yassine Bounou is carrying a knock, however, insisting the goalkeeper is fit and available.

Morocco vs. Haiti: Ouahbi plays his cards close

Despite the logic for rotation, Ouahbi's public comments ahead of the match pointed towards continuity rather than experimentation.

'The objective is to win the match with the best possible team,' the Morocco manager said at his pre-match press conference. 'The players are in good physical condition — we could go with the same eleven without any problem.'

He was equally unambiguous on the ambition driving his thinking: 'This is a World Cup match. Haiti will be motivated. We want to win and finish first.'

Whether that declaration accurately reflects his intentions or serves to keep opponents guessing is difficult to assess. What is clear is that Ouahbi is navigating a fine line between managing his squad's physical load and pursuing a top-two finish that could shape Morocco's entire knockout run.