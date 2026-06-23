Morocco vs. Haiti: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 23 Jun 2026 11:36

Morocco and Haiti will play their final 2026 World Cup group game on Wednesday when they meet in Atlanta, Georgia.

The two nations are competing in Group C at this year's tournament alongside Brazil and Scotland.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Morocco vs. Haiti kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 11pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Morocco vs. Haiti being played?

The World Cup fixture between Morocco and Haiti will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Atlanta Falcons and MLS side Atlanta United.

How to watch Morocco vs. Haiti in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC Two.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Morocco and Haiti?

Morocco are on the verge of qualifying for the knockouts and could top the group if they beat Haiti and Brazil suffer a slip-up against Scotland.

The Atlas Lions drew 1-1 with Brazil in their opener and beat Scotland 1-0 in their second game last weekend.

Haiti, meanwhile, have already been eliminated after losing their first two group games.

Sebastien Migne's side were beaten 1-0 by Scotland in their opener and were thumped 3-0 by Brazil last weekend.

A defeat against Morocco would see Haiti become just the third CONCACAF side to end a World Cup group stage with zero points or goals, joining El Salvador in 1970 and Canada in 1986.

> Our full preview of Ecuador vs. Curacao can be found here