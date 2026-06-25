Brazil 3-0 Scotland: Vinicius Junior double proves Brazil are more than a pressing side as Neymar returns in Miami

By Alexis Pereira | 25 Jun 2026 01:17

Brazil finished top of Group C of World Cup 2026 with their most convincing performance of the tournament, overwhelming Scotland 3-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and demonstrating a versatility in attack that goes well beyond the high-press transitions that have defined Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Vinicius Junior was the decisive figure, scoring twice in a dominant first half, before Matheus Cunha added a third in the second period to complete a commanding win. The evening also marked the return of Neymar, who entered the pitch in a Brazil shirt for the first time since October 2023 following a calf injury, though the number ten remained short of his best rhythm.

Brazil 3-0 Scotland: the goals and how they arrived

Brazil wasted little time imposing themselves. On six minutes, Rayan pressed relentlessly to force an error from Scotland defender Scott McKenna, and Vinicius Junior was perfectly positioned to apply the finish. The second followed a similar pattern — another move born from pressure, this time initiated by Cunha with a sliding tackle to win the ball back before Bruno Guimaraes crossed for Vinicius Junior to arrive at the back post and convert.

?? Brazil have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 25, 2026

Cunha's goal was different in character and arguably the most significant of the three. Built through patient positional play rather than pressure, Lucas Paqueta played a wall pass, Casemiro threaded a first-time ball in behind, and Guimaraes drew a defender before rolling across for Cunha to finish. It was precisely the kind of controlled, structured attacking sequence that will concern Brazil's knockout-round opponents.

Alisson was required to make four saves in the second half, most notably from a powerful Scott McTominay header, but Scotland never seriously threatened to change the outcome.

The bigger picture — and Neymar's return

The headline result confirms Brazil's passage as Group C winners, setting up a last-32 fixture against one of the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden, the second-placed side from Group F.

For the first time since 2023, @neymarjr is back on the field for Brazil.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/HXU0ww5Q5R — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 24, 2026

Ancelotti's side arrived at this tournament with pressing and transition as their primary attacking weapon. Tuesday's performance offered evidence of something more complete: a side capable of creating danger through positional play, patience and combination passing, not only from opponents' errors. Having that range available against opponents who will sit deep in the knockout rounds could prove decisive.

As for Neymar, there was one encouraging forward pass and little else to judge him on, which may be all Ancelotti needed from the occasion. The priority was minutes; the performance can come later.