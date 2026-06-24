World Cup 2026 news today: Live updates including England-Ghana reaction, Scotland-Brazil build-up

By Ben Knapton | 24 Jun 2026 10:01

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Wednesday, June 24!

This morning, the post-mortem into England's 0-0 draw with Ghana continues, while Colombia are celebrating progression to the knockout phase.

Later today, the third round of matches takes place in Groups A, B and C, including the unmissable battle between Scotland and Brazil in the latter section.

Stay completely up to date with our dedicated live blog below!

World Cup 2026: What's happening on June 24?

The second round of World Cup group-stage fixtures officially came to a close on Tuesday evening, and more fates were sealed both in the good and bad sense.

While Colombia ensured their place in the last 32 with a game to spare, Panama will not be joining them in the latter stages, having had their elimination confirmed in a 1-0 defeat to Croatia.

England and Ghana both missed the chance to wrap up a top-two finish in Foxborough, but that scoreless stalemate was undoubtedly one point gained for the Black Stars and two dropped for the Three Lions.

Between now and waking hours on Thursday morning, six games will grace our TV screens, starting with the 8pm kickoffs between Switzerland and Canada, and Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar in Group B.

Group C then draws to a close with everything on the line for Scotland, Brazil and Morocco - who face already-eliminated Haiti - before the early-morning action involving the four teams in Group A.

Already-qualified Mexico aim to maintain their 100% record when they take on the Czech Republic, while South Africa and South Korea clash in a pivotal battle for a last-32 berth.