Switzerland 2-1 Canada: Les Rouges miss out on chance to boast home advantage in potential last-32, last-16 contests

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 21:57 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 22:00

Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi scored the goals as Switzerland recorded a 2-1 victory over co-hosts Canada in Wednesday's 2026 World Cup fixture.

Canada, who halved the deficit in the 76th minute through Promise David, entered the contest at the top of the group, needing only a point to be sure of a spot in the round of 32 as group winners.

As it transpired, Switzerland secured all three points to take first position in Group B, with Canada qualifying in second.

Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Qatar 3-1 in the section's other match to also finish on four points alongside Canada, and the Dragons are in with a realistic chance of making the round of 32 as one of the top-eight third-placed finishers.

Switzerland 2-1 Canada: What just happened?

Switzerland top Group B after a 2-1 win over Canada.



Switzerland will stay in Vancouver and play their R16 tie on July 2.



Canada travel to Los Angeles for a R16 game against the Group A runner-up (South Korea as it stands) on June 28.???? pic.twitter.com/QLpvXbw82d — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 24, 2026

A drab first half passed without incident, but Switzerland made the breakthrough early in the second period through Vargas, with the attacker somehow given the freedom of the penalty box, firing into the bottom corner off a cross from Manzambi.

Switzerland then doubled their lead through Manzambi in the 57th minute, with the 20-year-old's effort squirming through the grasp of Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

The Swiss were the classier outfit in the second period, with Canada's goal from David proving only to be a consolation, but it is not all bad news for the co-hosts, as a spot in the round of 32 has been secured as a runner-up in Group B.

It is the first time that Canada have made the knockout round of a World Cup.

Switzerland 2-1 Canada: The big talking point

Had Canada topped Group B, their last-32 clash would have been in Vancouver on July 2 against a third-placed finisher from Group E, F, G, I or J.

Taking it further, Canada would also have had home advantage in Vancouver in a potential last-16 contest on July 7, so it is a major disappointment that they were unable to get the job done, and the national team's supporters showed that frustration in the second half.

Canada will instead play the runner-up in Group A on June 28 in Inglewood, which as it stands, will be South Korea.

Switzerland 2-1 Canada: The bigger picture

Having home advantage at a World Cup is so, so important, and Canada had the opportunity to play in Vancouver in potentially the next two rounds.

There was some late pressure from Canada, with Switzerland looking far from secure after the deficit was halved, but there was not a serious chance for the Reds late on.

So, Switzerland have topped Group B and now have a lengthy break until July 2, when they will aim to secure a spot in the last-16 spot of the competition.

Canada, meanwhile, are now looking ahead to Monday's last-32 contest with potentially South Korea, and that has the makings of a very interesting clash.