Egypt lineup vs. Iran: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash as Mo Salah chases Hossam Hassan record

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jun 2026 22:07

Egypt could be without two players for Saturday's 2026 World Cup fixture against Iran.

The Pharaohs sit top of Group G with four points from two matches, and a draw against Iran would be enough to secure their place in the knockout rounds.

Mohamed Salah was on target in Egypt's 3-1 win over New Zealand last time out, taking his international tally to 68 goals, just one shy of Hossam Hassan's record.

During that match, centre-back Hamdy Fathy picked up an injury and was replaced towards the end of the first half by Ramy Rabia.

While there has been no official confirmation, Fathy is believed to have suffered a hamstring injury and remains a major doubt for this crucial encounter.

Hassan is also expected to be without defender Hossam Abdelmaguid, who was forced off in stoppage time against New Zealand after sustaining a head injury.

Rabia is likely to partner Yasser Ibrahim in central defence, and aside from that change, Hassan is unlikely to make any further alterations to the side that defeated New Zealand.

That means, the attacking quartet will be comprised of Mostafa Zico, Emam Ashour, Omar Marmoush, and Salah, while Trezeguet could be used from the bench once again.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush