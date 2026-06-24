Iran lineup vs. Egypt: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup fixture Ehsan Hajsafi chases Javad Nekounam record

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jun 2026 23:12

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei could hand Alireza Jahanbakhsh a place in the starting XI for Saturday's 2026 World Cup clash against Egypt.

Iran and Belgium are level on two points, two behind Group G leaders Egypt, heading into the final round of fixtures.

Victory would guarantee Iran a place in the knockout stages regardless of the result in the other group match, making Ghalenoei's team selection crucial.

Operating in a 5-4-1 formation, Iran must not only keep Egypt at bay but also find a way to score, which is why handing Jahanbakhsh a start after his half-time introduction against Belgium could make perfect sense.

The experienced winger has won 100 caps for his country, and his inclusion would likely see Ramin Rezaeian revert to a deeper right wing-back role.

Aside from that potential change, Ghalenoei is expected to name the same side that earned a goalless draw with Belgium, with Mehdi Taremi leading the line, supported by Mohammad Mohebi, Saeid Ezatolahi and Saman Ghoddos.

Iran produced a heroic defensive display against Belgium, with Alireza Beiranvand making seven saves to preserve a clean sheet, and the 33-year-old goalkeeper may need another inspired performance against Egypt.

The occasion could also be a landmark one for captain Ehsan Hajsafi, who is one appearance away from equalling Javad Nekounam's national record of 149 caps.

Iran possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Hajsafi, Kanaani; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi

> Click here to see how Egypt could line up against Iran