Egypt boss issues Mohamed Salah injury update following World Cup scare

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Jun 2026 17:14

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has provided the latest update on Mohamed Salah after the forward suffered an injury scare against Iran on Saturday.

The Pharaohs progressed to the Round of 32 as runners-up in Group G after securing a dramatic 1-1 draw with Iran at Seattle Stadium.

Salah looked lively during the opening half as Egypt took an early lead through Mahmoud Saber, but Hassan surprisingly withdrew him after the break.

Mohamed Salah injury update: Boost for Egypt

© Iconsport / SUSA, Iconsport

The former Liverpool forward limped off in the 57th minute with a left knee problem and was due to undergo a scan after the match.

Salah was seen with ice packs strapped to his knee on the bench, but he returned to the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate qualification with his teammates.

Egypt will face Australia in the Round of 32 next Friday, and Salah is now in a race against time to prove his fitness.

"I talked to Salah and he said he's going to be OK and it's not a big injury," Hassan said, as quoted by Sky Sports News.

"We still have time to talk to the medical staff. I think he will be back, and when I spoke to Salah he assured me he's going to be OK."

Salah has once again been instrumental for Egypt, registering three goal contributions already, and he is now just one goal away from equalling Hassan's all-time national scoring record of 68.

Mohamed Salah: What does the future hold for him?

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo

Following the expiry of his Liverpool contract, Salah is now a free agent, although there will be no shortage of interested clubs or lucrative offers.

While many players nearing the end of their contracts have already secured new clubs or are actively exploring their options, Salah's future remains unresolved.

His agent, Ramy Abbas, remained tight-lipped earlier this month, writing on X: "Mohamed is doing perfectly fine and neither he nor I prefer to discuss sensitive future plans with people not involved in them."

After receiving an emotional farewell at Liverpool, a return to Anfield appears out of the question, while a move to a Premier League rival such as Manchester United, Manchester City or Arsenal also seems highly unlikely.

Salah has previously enjoyed a successful spell in Italy, and with Serie A clubs often willing to recruit experienced stars, the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus could all emerge as potential suitors if they can persuade him to lower his wage demands.

A move to the Turkish Super Lig, MLS or the Saudi Pro League also remains a realistic possibility, with clubs in those competitions capable of offering lucrative contracts while continuing to attract global superstar names.