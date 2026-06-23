England 0-0 Ghana player ratings: Harry Kane uncharacteristically blazes over in humdrum draw

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Jun 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 00:28

England may have been favourites to beat Ghana in Boston, but the Black Stars held the Three Lions to a frustrating goalless draw in Tuesday’s World Cup 2026 Group L clash.

Carlos Queiroz’s side showed little attacking ambition for much of the evening, with the West Africans understandably prioritising a point that would effectively guarantee progression to the round of 32 in any form.

As for England, Thomas Tuchel’s men again improved after the break, just as they did in their opener against Croatia, but they struck the woodwork, and Harry Kane fired over from the rebound in the same move, encapsulating their frustration in Massachusetts.

Here, Sports Mole provides player ratings from England and Ghana's 0-0 draw.

England player ratings vs. Ghana: Kane blazes over from close range

GOALKEEPER

Jordan Pickford - 6/10

Had little to do on the night, with Ghana registering just two attempts, but he still had to stay alert to make several ball recoveries. The goalkeeper may also count himself fortunate not to have conceded a penalty or been sent off.

DEFENCE

Reece James - 7/10

James produced an improved performance compared to his display against Croatia, and the wide defender nearly created a late winner when his cross found Nico O’Reilly, whose header struck the woodwork.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

A solid display on a night when England’s centre-backs had little defending to do; the Aston Villa man was also the less busy of the two.

Marc Guehi - 7/10

No player had more touches than Guehi's 143, and the defender impressively won 12 of his 14 duels. In possession, he completed 126 of 129 pass attempts, with three of his four long-range passes reaching their intended target.

Djed Spence - 5/10

Not helped by Tuchel playing a right-footed player at left-back, which forced him to cut infield into crowded areas, the Tottenham Hotspur man was replaced just after the hour for O'Reilly.

MIDFIELD

Elliot Anderson - 5/10

No player attempted more shots than Anderson's four, which is saying a lot, especially considering that the in-demand Nottingham Forest player was withdrawn after 74 minutes.

None of those shots made the Ghanaian goalkeeper work, as two were blocked and as many were off target.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice was a typical threat from set-pieces, from which most of his six chances originated, and the Arsenal star completed the joint-most dribbles, albeit only two.

Although the midfielder won just four of his eight ground duels, he was typically focused on stopping any Ghana fast break in the final moments as Tuchel's men pushed forward.

Noni Madueke - 5/10

While he was willing and industrious, his inability to consistently beat his marker on either flank for much of the evening proved frustrating, although he still fashioned two chances for the Three Lions.

Jude Bellingham - 4/10

Having praised Bellingham for his outstanding performance against Croatia, he was largely ineffectual in Boston, despite having more touches than anyone else in the opposition box.

The Real Madrid star's substitution after 74 minutes, even with England needing a win, speaks volumes.

Anthony Gordon - 5/10

Even though he completed a joint-high number of dribbles, Tuchel’s decision to replace the Barcelona man just after the hour — introducing Bukayo Saka and moving Madueke to the left to stretch play — underlined the need for a different approach.

ATTACK

Harry Kane - 3/10

England barely created any clear-cut chances in a humdrum display, and while the rebound from O’Reilly’s header was not by design, blazing over when the ball dropped to the very player England fans would have hoped for felt like a real letdown.

SUBSTITUTES

Nico O'Reilly - 6/10

The Manchester City man was unlucky to see his late header come back off the woodwork.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

Saka’s late effort forced a difficult save from Benjamin Asare, and England will hope he returns to anything resembling full fitness, as he provides much-needed quality in the final third.

Eberechi Eze - 5/10

Morgan Rogers - 5/10

Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Introduced in the 83rd minute.

Ghana player ratings vs. England: Commposed Partey stands out

GOALKEEPER

Benjamin Asare - 7/10

Although Asare was seldom called upon, his save to deny Saka in the closing moments was admirable

DEFENCE

Marvin Senaya - 7/10

Solid defensive display from the right-back, who was hardly dribbled past as Ghana kept things tight in their 4-5-1.

Jonas Adjei Adjetey - 4/10

Lost six of his seven duels and was possibly Ghana's weakest link in defence.

Jerome Opoku - 7/10

Opoku won four of his five ground duels and both aerial tussles to help keep the Three Lions out.

Gideon Mensah - 7/10

No player had more defensive contributions than Mensah's 16, and the wide defender even pushed forward whenever the Black Stars' limited approach allowed.

MIDFIELD

The returning Partey delivered a composed midfield display, particularly in possession, repeatedly picking out progressive forward passes, as underlined by his six attempts into the final third.

Caleb Yirenkyi - 6/10

Kwasi Sibo - 6/10

Inaki Williams - 5/10

Was barely involved and did little when he did have possession.

Antoine Semenyo - 4/10

Disappointing performance by Semenyo, although much of it stemmed from Queiroz's approach, which shackled the Man City man.

ATTACK

Jordan Ayew - 6/10

Contributed more off the ball as he is wont to do, but could do little in the other half for the Black Stars.

SUBSTITUTES

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - 5/10

Prince Kwabena Adu - 5/10

Kojo Peprah Obong - N/A

Introduced in the 87th minute.

Rahman Baba - N/A

The former Chelsea defender came on for Adu in second-half stoppage time.