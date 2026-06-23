England 0-0 Ghana: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions frustrated in World Cup 2026 draw

By Anthony Nolan | 23 Jun 2026 23:29

England were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Ghana in their second World Cup 2026, Group L game at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions headed into this game as the clear favourites, but found themselves frustrated up against Carlos Queiroz's Black Stars, who sat in a deep block and played on the counter.

England showed some signs of life as the game approached the hour mark, but they were lucky to avoid having Jordan Pickford sent off when he collided with Prince Adu outside his box.

Ezri Konsa was also lucky that a penalty was not awarded when he dived in at thigh-height on Adu, missing the ball entirely.

However, the Three Lions still had the biggest chance to win the match late on when the rebound from Nico O'Reilly's header fell to Harry Kane, who skied his shot at an open goal into the stands from close range.

England had to settle for a goalless draw in the end, but with the knowledge that things could have been much worse if decisions had gone against them on the night.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Tuesday's result means that England have now drawn their second group game at each of their last four tournaments, and Tuchel will be furious with his team's lack of creativity.

The Three Lions boasted 78% possession in the first half but were unable to find the target, first testing the Ghana shot-stopper with around five minutes to play in the second period, when substitute Bukayo Saka fired a powerful effort goalward.

To make matters worse, when England had a golden opportunity to take the lead, Kane was once again found wanting with the pressure on - a dire omen considering that he had also missed his initial penalty against Croatia on matchday one.

However, the manager will be thankful that his team collected a point on Tuesday - which should be enough to see them into the round of 32 - even if they needed some questionable calls from the officials to get it.

As for Ghana, they will be pleased with the point, as well as the defensive resilience they showed to keep a clean sheet against an opponent boasting an immense amount of attacking talent.

ENGLAND VS. GHANA HIGHLIGHTS

67th min: Jordan Pickford (England) avoided red card

Pickford runs out of his box to try and clear a through pass, but instead makes contact with Ghana forward Adu.

The referee opts to give a free kick to England, a controversial decision that could have had a major impact on the game.

79th min: Ezri Konsa (England) avoided giving away penalty

Nervy moments for the Three Lions! ? pic.twitter.com/oKrtaXXboi — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 23, 2026

Eberechi Eze was caught out by Abdul Fatawu, who breaks down the right flank at speed and plays a through ball to Adu.

The latter takes a poor touch but appears to be fouled by Konsa before hitting his follow-up effort at the offside Antoine Semenyo, though there is no indication that VAR saw anything wrong with the defender's challenge.

86th min: Harry Kane (England) big chance missed

Two HUGE chances for England as Nico O'Reilly hits the bar before Harry Kane shoots over! ? pic.twitter.com/5EwiccE8rl — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 23, 2026

England work the ball out wide before crossing in to O'Reilly who hits the crossbar with a fine header.

The rebound falls to Kane - the one man Tuchel would have been hoping to get a chance - but the Bayern Munich striker lashed his effort over the crossbar from just outside the six-yard box.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARC GUEHI

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

England were far from their best, but centre-back Marc Guehi won 12 of his 14 duels and was the Three Lions' most confident player on the ball, completing 98% of his passes - 118 of 121 attempted.

ENGLAND VS. GHANA MATCH STATS

Possession: England 79%-21% Ghana

Shots: England 19-2 Ghana

Shots on target: England 3-1 Ghana

Corners: England 9-2 Ghana

Fouls: England 14-24 Ghana

BEST STATS

It's been slow to get going in Boston



England v Ghana is the first game of the tournament not to have a single shot on target in the first half ? pic.twitter.com/jWJIH9coFR — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2026

For the first time in 64 years, England have as many as 10 different clubs represented in their starting line-up for a game at a major tournament ? pic.twitter.com/t5rF1rxKWl — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 23, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

England will travel to East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium to take on Panama in their final group game this Saturday, while Ghana will face Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.