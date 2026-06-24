Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Qatar: Teenager Kerim Alajbegovic rewrites World Cup history with strike in Dragons victory

By Joshua Cole | 24 Jun 2026 22:19 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 22:21

Bosnia and Herzegovina moved to the cusp of knockout qualification with a commanding 3-1 victory over Qatar, with the Dragons delivering their most complete performance of the tournament when it mattered most.

After a spirited draw with Canada and a chastening 4-1 defeat to Switzerland, Sergej Barbarez's side found their rhythm, showing ruthlessness as they produced a win their tournament had been crying out for.

Qatar, the 2022 hosts who famously became the first nation to be eliminated on home soil, were handed a second straight defeat leaving them bottom of the group and eliminated with one point from three matches.

However, Bosnia have managed to finish third in Group B with Switzerland and Canada taking the two automatic qualification spots, while the Dragons will wait until every group has played to confirm if they are one of the best eight third-placed teams.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Qatar: What just happened?

Bosnia wasted no time imposing themselves on a Qatar side that had shown little in their previous two outings, and it was their superior physicality and directness that created the openings in a dominant first-half display.

The breakthrough arrived on 29 minutes, the Dragons finding the net through Kerim Alajbegovic’s record-breaking strike.

Five minutes later, they doubled their advantage when Qatar’s Sultan Al-Brake put the ball into his own net, making it two goals in the space of six minutes for the Dragons.

Qatar, to their credit, refused to capitulate without a response, and pulled one back on 42 minutes via Hassan Al-Haydos to ensure a nervy atmosphere heading into the interval. It was the sort of goal that can shift momentum entirely, and for a brief period it appeared as though the hosts of four years ago might mount a second-half recovery.

However, it never materialised as Bosnia were on top once again in a second half in which Qatar offered little going forward, and Barbarez's men put the tie beyond all doubt on 80 minutes, when substitute Ermin Mahmic slotted home a third goal to finally exhale the tension from the stands and seal a result that could yet prove decisive in the race for knock out qualification.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Qatar: The big talking point

Mbappe was 19 when he announced himself to the world at the 2018 World Cup, but 18-year-old Alajbegovic, and on a warm evening in the United States, just took a record from the French man and made it his own.

The first goal of the game that set the tone for a Bosnia side scrapping for their World Cup lives, was scored from outside the box, making him the youngest scorer from outside the box since detailed data began in 1966.

1 - ?? Kerim Alajbegovic (18 Jahre, 276 Tage) ist der jüngste Spieler mit einem Tor von außerhalb des Strafraums bei einer FIFA-Weltmeisterschaft seit detaillierter Datenerfassung 1966.



Er löste damit Kylian Mbappé ab (19 Jahre, 207 Tage bei der WM 2018).



Furchtlos. pic.twitter.com/5FOC0XEnac — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 24, 2026

He also became the all time youngest World Cup goalscorer for Bosnia, and in a farewell World Cup for 40-year-old Edin Dzeko, young Alajbegovic has shown glimpses of what is to come.

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Qatar: What happens next?

Switzerland on seven points top Group B, while Canada - level on four points with Bosnia - are through to the next round despite losing 2-1 to the Swiss on the night, finishing second thanks to their superior goal difference over the Dragons

Bosnia’s four points leave them third, and they must now wait for the rest of the group games to finish to see if they are one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Qatar, on one point from three games, are out of the tournament, making it two consecutive World Cups where they failed to make it past the group stage.

