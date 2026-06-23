Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar: Why World Cup 2022 hosts have been most disappointing team at 2026 tournament

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jun 2026 19:36

Qatar have arguably been the most disappointing team at the 2026 World Cup so far considering the expectations that were placed on them prior to the tournament.

The Maroon One must win on Wednesday against Bosnia-Herzegovina if they are to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts alive.

After two gameweeks, they sit last in their group with one point, but they arrive into their final match having lost 6-0 against Canada on June 18.

Few predicted that they would lose by such a scoreline, especially as there were hopes from supporters that the country would have taken a step forward on the international stage after they hosted the 2022 World Cup.

Ahead of Wednesday's clash, Sports Mole explains why Qatar have been the most disappointing team at the 2026 tournament.

Qatar at the 2026 World Cup: The most disappointing nation so far?

When Qatar were awarded the 2022 World Cup by FIFA in 2010, it was a significant landmark for the middle east as it was the first time the competition had been awarded to a country in the region.

It was also just the second time that an Asian nation had hosted the tournament after the 2002 World Cup held in South Korea and Japan.

The 2022 edition currently stands as the most expensive version to have ever been held, with the cost of hosting the competition reportedly over $220b (£166.76b), though that figure is disputed by the Qatari government.

Given the level of investment into infrastructure and sporting facilities, there were expectations that the nation would improve on the pitch in the four years following the tournament.

The Maroon One did win the Asian Cup in 2023, their second consecutive success in the competition having claimed the trophy in 2019.

While they failed to take any points in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, they were matched up with powerhouses like Senegal and the Netherlands, while Ecuador had quality in many areas of their squad too.

This time around, Qatar found themselves in a much more favourable group containing Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Switzerland.

The Canadians had previously never won a game at the World Cup, so for them to win so comprehensively was damning.

Qatar could point to the fact they were reduced to 10 and nine men in that clash, but they were already trailing 2-0 by the time their first player was dismissed.

A defeat against Bosnia-Herzegovina would cement a poor World Cup campaign, and it would suggest that the potential positives of 2022 have not yet been realised on the pitch, or at the very least that there has been stagnation internationally.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Warning signs for the USA, Mexico and Canada?

The USA are one of the three co-hosts of the 2026 edition alongside Canada and Mexico, and there are great hopes among all three that this summer's competition can inspire the next generation of footballers to emerge in the coming years.

All three have enjoyed strong campaigns, with the US and Mexico having already secured their place in the round of 32, while Canada are likely to advance into the knockouts.

However, irrespective of the success on the pitch and the excitement in the stands, it would be premature to believe that the 2026 tournament will necessarily lead to greater rewards in the future.

Since the US hosted the World Cup in 1994, they have qualified for six of seven tournaments, but they have only once made it past the first knockout round.

They in fact exited the group stage twice in that time, and Qatar's struggles at the 2026 edition should stand as a warning sign against complacency.

It could take decades for the next stars to make their name on the world stage, so it is important for supporters to keep their expectations realistic.