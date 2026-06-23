Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for crucial World Cup 2026 Group B clash

By Anthony Nolan | 23 Jun 2026 21:40

Group B stragglers Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar will face off in their final World Cup 2026 group-stage game at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) on Wednesday.

Sergej Barbarez's Dragons drew their opener 1-1 against Canada, before being thrashed 4-1 by Switzerland after conceding a late flurry of goals.

Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui's Maroon One held the Swiss to a 1-1 stalemate on matchday one, though they succumbed to a 6-0 demolition against Canada last time out.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina take on Qatar at the World Cup.

What time does Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm on Wednesday, June 24 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar being played?

The Maroon One will meet Bosnia-Herzegovina at Lumen Field, the 68,740-capacity home of MLS side Seattle Sounders and the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

How to watch Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the ITV4 TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, can stream the action live via ITVX.

Highlights

Highlights will be uploaded to the ITVSport YouTube channel after full-time.

The official FIFA World Cup TikTok account also posts highlights for every game at this summer's tournament.

What is at stake for Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar?

Both teams come into this clash with just one point from their first two games of the group stage, knowing that anything other than a victory would put an end to their respective World Cup campaigns.

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar are three points behind both Canada and Switzerland, meaning that neither can finish top of Group B, and considering their losses against the duo, they are unlikely to reach second place either.

However, finishing third with four points is a realistic target for these sides, and should be enough to see Wednesday's victor through to the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed nations.

The Dragons are the favourites to win, with former Manchester City striker - and national record goalscorer (73) - Edin Dzeko hoping to fire his team into the knockouts, but the fact that Barbarez's men are winless in their last four outings should not be overlooked.