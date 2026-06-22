Bosnia-Herzegovina lineup vs. Qatar: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash as the Dragons prepare to make defensive change

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 20:18 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 20:19

Bosnia-Herzegovina will have to make a defensive change for Wednesday's 2026 World Cup contest with Qatar.

Tarik Muharemovic was sent off in his side's 4-1 defeat to Switzerland last time out, so the centre-back will be suspended for the clash with Qatar. As a result, there is likely to be a spot in the middle of the defence for Dennis Hadzikadunic.

Edin Dzeko has found it difficult to make his mark at this summer's World Cup, but the experienced striker is set to continue in the starting XI on Wednesday.

Head coach Sergej Barbarez will not go overboard when it comes to changes, with Ermedin Demirovic another set to feature in the starting side.

Amar Memic has scored once in 15 appearances for his national side and is another set to start.

Meanwhile, there will be another spot at the back for Sead Kolasinac, who is in line to make his 68th appearance for the Dragons.

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Alajbegovic, Sunjic, Tahirovic, Memic; Dzeko, Demirovic

> Click here to see how Qatar could line up against Bosnia-Herzegovina