Qatar lineup vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including double change

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 20:18 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 20:19

Qatar head coach Julen Lopetegui will have to make at least two changes to his starting team for Wednesday's 2026 World Cup contest with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo are both suspended for this match, with the pair sent off in the team's 6-0 defeat to Canada last time out.

Sultan Al Brake is the favourite to replace Ahmed on the left-side of the back four, while Madibo's absence should open the door for Karim Boudiaf to come into the side as part of a midfield three.

Edmilson Junior is still waiting for his first goal for Qatar, but the expectation is that the 31-year-old will once again feature in the starting team for the Maroons on Wednesday.

Yusuf Abdurisag should also continue in the starting side, with Akram Afif also featuring in the attack.

Meanwhile, Pedro Miguel is in line to win his 102nd cap for Qatar in the group-stage fixture.

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Abunada; Al Oui, Khoukhi, Miguel, Al Brake; Laye, Gaber, Boudiaf; Edmilson, Abdurisag, Afif

> Click here to see how Bosnia-Herzegovina could line up against Qatar