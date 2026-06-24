England injury suspension list and return dates for Panama World Cup clash: Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Djed Spence latest

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 10:24 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 11:13

England will be aiming to book their spot in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup when they conclude their Group L campaign against Panama on Saturday.

The Three Lions currently top Group L on four points, level on points with second-placed Ghana and just one point ahead of third-placed Croatia.

Thomas Tuchel's team will enter the match of the back of a goalless draw with Ghana.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of England's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Panama.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: June 27 (vs. Panama)

Saka again featured off the bench against Ghana, with the Arsenal attacker still struggling with an Achilles tendinitis issue, and it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old is involved here.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: June 27 (vs. Panama)

Rashford was dealing with hamstring discomfort ahead of the clash with Ghana, but the attacker was able to feature off the bench late on; Tuchel now faces a decision over a potential start against Panama.

© Iconsport

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: June 27 (vs. Panama)

Rice, who recently admitted that he was dealing with a long-term hamstring issue, played the full 90 minutes against Ghana, but the midfielder was seen with strapping on his left calf after the contest, meaning that his fitness will need to be assessed.

© Iconsport

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: June 27 (vs. Panama)

Spence suffered an ankle issue during the clash with Ghana, and the Tottenham Hotspur defender has therefore emerged as a doubt for the clash vs. Panama.

England's suspension list

England have no players suspended for this match.