Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick handed boost after £56m star 'makes decision' on Old Trafford future

By Seye Omidiora | 25 Jun 2026 00:31 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 00:35

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set to remain at Old Trafford despite heavy interest from the Middle East.

The 31-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract, but the club can extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Saudi Pro League outfits Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad all made approaches for the Portugal international last summer, and while the playmaker was particularly tempted by a lucrative switch, he ultimately opted to stay in England.

Fernandes has been firmly part of the furniture at Old Trafford since arriving midway through the 2019-20 season and has since featured in 617 matches, scoring 191 goals.

Bruno Fernandes makes definitive 'decision' on Man Utd future

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

talkSPORT reports that the United captain informed his national team colleagues and close circle that he intends to remain in Manchester.

Saudi dealmakers had maintained hope that the midfielder might reconsider his stance following the conclusion of the ongoing World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr retain a strong interest in the playmaker as they prepare for a potential managerial change involving Roberto Martinez.

However, Fernandes remains committed to his current employers despite a £56m release clause that is valid for foreign clubs.

Will Man Utd secure their captain on new terms?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Retaining the influential midfielder represents a significant boost for Michael Carrick as he outlines his long-term vision for the squad.

The Portuguese international remains a vital creative outlet after setting a new Premier League record with 21 assists last season.

Securing his immediate future avoids a problematic summer search for a suitable replacement in an increasingly inflated transfer market.

Attention will now shift towards whether the club hierarchy decide to trigger his extension or negotiate an entirely fresh contract.