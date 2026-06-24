Man United, Arsenal 'suffer blow' in pursuit of 13-goal attacker as transfer decision is made, but a fresh battle is on the cards

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 09:28 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 09:31

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly both suffered a blow in their pursuit of Porto attacker William Gomes.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign, scoring 13 times and registering two assists in 46 appearances for his Portuguese club in all competitions.

Gomes netted eight times in Portugal's top flight to help Porto win the title, while he also struck four goals in 11 outings in the Europa League last term.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Gomes' future of late, with Man United and Arsenal both thought to be keen on his signature.

© Imago / Action Plus

Man United, Arsenal among clubs to be linked with Gomes

However, according to A Bola, Gomes is keen to remain with Porto for at least another season, believing that his development is best-served by staying with the Dragons.

Atletico Madrid, Newcastle United and Roma are among the other teams to be linked with Gomes, who was previously capped at Under-17s level by Brazil.

The attacker's desire to play Champions League football for Porto could mean that he decides to spend another campaign in Portugal before potentially leaving next summer.

Gomes mainly operates off the right, scoring 11 times from that position during the recent campaign, but he is also capable of playing down the left.

Porto have the Brazilian on a contract until the summer of 2029, while their qualification for next season's Champions League has strengthened their hand.

© Imago

What now for Man United, Arsenal?

Man United and Arsenal are both keen to strengthen their attack this summer, and another battle could be on the cards for West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville.

It is understood that Man United and Arsenal are in a five-club fight for the Netherlands international, who is expected to be available for £50m.

There might not be a battle for Gomes this summer, but the two giants of English football may now fight for the services of a player who has scored twice at the 2026 World Cup.