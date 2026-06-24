Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta faces Man United 'battle' for £60m Premier League midfielder as new target emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Jun 2026 02:14 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 02:50

Arsenal will have to beat Manchester United to Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and pay at least £60m, the newest report has claimed.

The Gunners have had a relatively quiet summer so far, though it is perhaps understandable that Mikel Arteta would want to carefully plan the transfer window.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has been linked in recent weeks, while it looks as if a deal for Leicester City teenager Jeremy Monga is advancing.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in midfielders, with West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes thought to be admired by the Gunners boss.

The Daily Mail claim that both Arsenal and Man United are tracking Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who has a price tag of roughly £60m.

© Imago / Sportimage

Alex Scott assessed: Why Arsenal want Bournemouth midfielder

Scott is most suited to playing ahead of a number six, with his best defensive work occurring in advanced areas of the pitch, where he enjoys pressing aggressively.

The 22-year-old led the way for the Cherries in terms of the number of times he won possession in the Premier League last term (195), and he boasted an overall duel win rate of 56%.

ALEX SCOTT'S 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE Matches: 37 Starts: 34 Accurate Passes per Game: 31.9 Balls Recovered per Game: 5.3 Ground Duels Won Percentage: 56% Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 54%

It should be noted that the midfielder is also strong with the ball, especially when the Englishman has an opportunity to carry forward at pace.

The Bournemouth midfielder is a competent passer, although he can at times be guilty of being too safe in possession.

© Imago / Sportimage

Can Arsenal beat Man United to Alex Scott?

The appeal of choosing the Emirates over Old Trafford is clear given the Londoners are currently the Premier League champions, and turning down the chance to immediately compete for silverware could be difficult.

However, Scott may find it easier to break through into United's XI considering Arsenal already have an abundance of midfield talent, including Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martin Zubimendi.

The Red Devils only have Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte in their squad as options for Michael Carrick's double pivot, so it is easy to see how he would fit into the starting lineup.