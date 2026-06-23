Real Madrid 'enquire' over transfer for Arsenal defender as Jose Mourinho targets another centre-back

By Ben Sully | 23 Jun 2026 16:19 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 16:22

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing versatile Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie.

Los Blancos have already made an effort to strengthen their backline as they prepare for Jose Mourinho's first season back in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout.

Real Madrid have recruited centre-back Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer from Liverpool and left-back Marc Cucurella on a €60m (£51.8m) transfer from Chelsea.

The Spanish giants are also expected to finalise the transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, who will compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a starting spot.

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Real Madrid make Hincapie enquiry

Despite their early business, Real Madrid are still keen to add another centre-back to their squad during the course of the summer transfer window.

According to ESPN, Los Blancos have identified Arsenal's Hincapie as a potential transfer target.

The Ecuador international fits Mourinho's desired profile for a left-footed defender who is also capable of playing as a full-back.

Real Madrid have made an enquiry about a possible move, although the report suggests it will be a difficult deal to pull off.

Real Madrid also need to offload a defender before they can add another one to their squad ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Raul Asencio appears to be the most likely candidate for a sale despite being under contract until the summer of 2031.

© Imago

Will Arsenal entertain Hincapie exit?

Arsenal signed Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen last summer on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Given his short time at the club, the Gunners will surely be reluctant to sanction a sale this summer, especially as he proved to be a useful player in Arsenal's title-winning season, even if he was not a guaranteed starter.

The Ecuadorian's ability to play in central defence and as a left-back was invaluable for Mikel Arteta last term, and there is little reason for the club to lose that versatility unless they receive an enticing offer.