Preview: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 17:24 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 17:27

Two teams still in with a chance of reaching the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup will lock horns on Friday, as Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia meet in Group H.

Cape Verde are currently third in the section, boasting two points from two matches, while Saudi Arabia are fourth, picking up one point from their first two games.

Match preview

Cape Verde have surprised many with the level of their two performances at the 2026 World Cup, having held Spain to a goalless draw in their tournament opener, before drawing 2-2 with Uruguay last time out - two points from two games has left them third.

The Blue Sharks will qualify for the knockout round of the tournament as Group H winners should they beat Saudi Arabia by a margin of five or more goals, and Spain draw with Uruguay.

Bubista's side can also finish first if they win by a margin of four goals, Spain draw with Uruguay, and Cape Verde finish above La Roja on overall number of goals scored.

There are also a number of scenarios which would allow Cape Verde to qualify for the knockout round as Group H runners-up, including a win over Saudi Arabia, and a victory for Spain against Uruguay, but fourth spot in the group would be their fate if they lose to Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay avoid defeat against Spain.

The Blue Sharks are in the finals of a World Cup for the first time, so it would be a simply incredible achievement if they progressed to the round of 32, but two points is not expected to be enough for any potential third-placed finishers.

© Iconsport

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, opened their 2026 World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay, before suffering a 4-0 defeat to Spain last time out, with one point leaving them bottom of Group H, one point behind third-placed Cape Verde ahead of this match.

The Green Falcons will qualify for the knockout round as Group H runners-up should they beat Cape Verde, and Uruguay fail to overcome Spain in the section's other game.

However, Georgios Donis' side would finish fourth and be eliminated should they lose to Cape Verde, or draw with their opponents here, and Uruguay avoid defeat by a margin of more than three goals against Spain.

Saudi Arabia need to win to stand any chance of progressing to the next round, even as a third-placed finisher, so there is no downplaying the importance of this match to both sides.

The fact that the Green Falcons have a goal difference of -4 has placed them in a difficult spot when it comes to reaching the next round, but four points from three games should be enough to book a position in the round of 32.

Cape Verde World Cup form:

DD

Cape Verde form (all competitions):

LWWWDD

Saudi Arabia World Cup form:

DL

Saudi Arabia form (all competitions):

LLWDDL

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Cape Verde will be without the services of Sidny Lopes for this match, with the defender picking up a second yellow card of the tournament against Uruguay last time out, meaning that he will miss the contest through suspension.

As a result, Joao Paulo could be given the nod at left-back for Cape Verde.

Telmo Arcanjo (hamstring) and Jovane Cabral (knock) need to be assessed before final decisions can be made on their availability for the match, while there is expected to be another start through the middle for Gilson Benchimol.

Saudi Arabia have not reported any fresh fitness concerns, nor do the Green Falcons have any players suspended for their final match of the group stage.

Head coach Donis will resist the temptation to shuffle his pack for this match, but there could be a return in the middle of the midfield for Mohamed Kanno.

There could also be a spot in a wide area for Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, while Firas Al-Buraikan, who has scored 16 goals for his country, should continue through the middle.

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Paulo; Pina; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Rodrigues; Benchimol

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Harbi; Al-Shamat, N Al-Dawsari, Kanno, S Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

We say: Cape Verde 2-1 Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde have been one of the stories of the tournament thus far, and we are backing them to record a spectacular 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in this match, which would surely be enough to progress to the round of 32.

You can also check the best sites to bet on during the World Cup for the latest prices on Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.