World Cup 2026: Biggest shocks of the group stage

By Joshua Cole | 28 Jun 2026 19:13

The expansion to 48 teams was supposed to make life easier for football's traditional powerhouses, but many of the tournament's supposed outsiders had little interest in following that script.

With more groups, more matches and more qualification places available, many expected the biggest nations to cruise through to the knockout rounds with minimal fuss.

However, across 72 group-stage matches played in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the opening phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered no shortage of surprises.

From tournament debutants making history to one of South America's most decorated nations crashing out, the group stage proved that reputation alone counts for very little once the whistle blows.

Here, Sports Mole looks at some of the biggest shocks of the World Cup 2026 group stage.

Cape Verde became the story of the tournament

© Iconsport / SUSA

There were plenty of surprise results during the group stage, but none compared to Cape Verde's remarkable run to the knockout rounds.

Making their World Cup debut, the Blue Sharks arrived in North America ranked 67th in the FIFA World rankings and with a population of just over 525,000 – considering this, only few gave them any chance of escaping a group containing Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Instead, they produced one of the finest group-stage campaigns in modern World Cup history, a campaign that began by frustrating reigning European champions Spain in a goalless draw despite facing 27 shots, with veteran goalkeeper Vozinha producing one of the performances of the tournament to earn the Man of the Match award.

If that result raised eyebrows, their second outing left the football world stunned – trailing twice against two-time world champions Uruguay, Bubista's side refused to give in and earned a thrilling 2-2 draw.

A disciplined goalless draw against Saudi Arabia in their final match secured second place in Group H and a place in the last 32.

In doing so, Cape Verde became the smallest nation ever to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages and the first tournament debutants to progress beyond the group stage since Slovakia achieved the feat in South Africa in 2010.

Uruguay suffered the biggest collapse of the group stage

© Imago / DeFodi Images

While Cape Verde's success was one of the tournament's greatest feel-good stories, it came at the expense of one of international football's proudest nations.

Uruguay entered the competition expecting to challenge for a deep run, but instead became the highest-profile casualty of the group stage.

The warning signs appeared immediately when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia, a team that ultimately failed to qualify themselves.

Their inability to protect a lead against Cape Verde in a dramatic 2-2 draw left them with just two points heading into the final round, knowing only victory over Spain would realistically keep their hopes alive.

Instead, Spain claimed a narrow 1-0 victory to condemn Marcelo Bielsa's side to a third-place finish with just two points from three matches.

For a nation that has won two World Cups and reached the semi-finals as recently as 2010, failing to reach the knockout rounds was one of the competition's biggest disappointments.

Uruguay also became the only South American nation to exit the tournament before the last 32, underlining just how unexpected their collapse proved to be.

Turkey's remarkable wastefulness proved impossible to overcome

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Turkey arrived in North America as one of the tournament's fashionable dark horses, and this was down to the array of technical stars they had in their squad.

Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz and Hakan Calhanoglu formed the core of a talented squad, while Vincenzo Montella had guided the Crescent-Stars through an encouraging qualifying campaign.

Yet their World Cup lasted just two matches, and the statistics behind their elimination make for astonishing reading.

Turkey registered 30 shots during a surprise 2-0 defeat to Australia in their opening fixture, with Patrick Beach making eight saves, the most by an Australian goalkeeper in a World Cup match.

Four days later, they suffered an even crueller outcome against Paraguay, as Matias Galarza gave Paraguay the lead after only 65 seconds, the fastest goal of the tournament, before Miguel Almiron was sent off before half time.

Even with a numerical advantage for more than an entire half, Turkey could not find a breakthrough despite attempting another 32 shots.

Across those two matches, Turkey produced 62 efforts on goal without finding the net once.

It was a remarkable example of how dominance in possession and territory means very little if chances are not converted, and it ultimately cost one of Europe's most exciting young teams a place in the knockout rounds.

