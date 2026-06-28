Bournemouth 'exploring' move for Arsenal target as Cherries draw up loan plan

By Ben Sully | 28 Jun 2026 19:10 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 19:14

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal target Emmanuel Mbemba.

The 18-year-old has spent the last three years as part of Paris Saint-Germain's academy setup.

Mbemba played for the club's Under-17s and Under-19s, but he will leave the club without making a senior appearance, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

The defender has also represented France at youth level, including four appearances in last year's Under-17 World Cup.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Bournemouth join Arsenal in Mbemba race

Arsenal are believed to be keen to sign the left-back who is also capable of playing as a central defender.

According to BBC Sport, Bournemouth have now joined Arsenal in the battle for Mbemba's signature.

The Cherries have held initial discussions over their plans for Mbemba should he decide to head to the Vitality Stadium.

While the youngster may be out of contract, Bournemouth would need to pay a training compensation fee to PSG if they successfully fend off interest from Arsenal.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Cherries draw up Mbemba loan plan

Bournemouth would send Mbemba on loan to their sister club Lorient, rather than bring him into the first-team fold for Marco Rose's first season in charge.

Arsenal would also look to send him out on loan, but they may be at a disadvantage despite impressing Mbemba with their offer.

That is because Bournemouth would be able to offer Mbemba guarantees over playing time at Lorient as part of the benefits of a multi-club ownership structure.

Lorient, who finished in mid-table in Ligue 1 last season, would provide Mbemba the chance to develop and prove himself in a competitive team in one of Europe's top five leagues.