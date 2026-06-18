Chelsea transfer news: Blues eye Ivorian wonderkid in four-club transfer race

By Axel Clody | 18 Jun 2026 09:30

He is not to be confused with his compatriot and near-namesake at RB Leipzig, but Ousmane Diomande is generating plenty of interest in his own right this summer.

The Sporting CP central defender has joined the list of sought-after Ivory Coast talents attracting attention from across Europe, with four clubs already understood to have registered a concrete interest.

Yan Diomande has dominated the headlines thanks to his outstanding campaign with Leipzig and his early-tournament form at the 2026 World Cup, drawing enquiries from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich among others.

However, Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande — the 22-year-old's fellow international and fellow centre-back — is proving equally appealing to potential suitors.

As previously reported in the English press, Leeds United were the first to move for the Portuguese club's defender. But the Elland Road side are far from alone in the race.

Chelsea, Como and Bournemouth enter the race

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

According to Top Mercato, three further clubs have recently made enquiries alongside Leeds United. Chelsea, always eager to snap up developing talent, are among those who have registered an interest, as have Bournemouth and Serie A side Como.

Despite the financial muscle of the three Premier League clubs, they face a significant challenger in Como. Cesc Fabregas's side are set to play Champions League football next season, a major selling point that the English clubs simply cannot match.

Sporting CP set their price for Diomande

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Ousmane Diomande has been an Ivory Coast international since September 2023 and is hoping to be fit in time to face Germany at the World Cup. He is contracted to Sporting CP until June 2030, with a release clause of £68 million (€80m) written into his deal.

However, the Lisbon club would realistically consider offers in the region of £34 million to £38 million (€40-45m) sufficient to open the door to a departure this summer.

With the bidding war now under way, competition is only expected to grow. Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Manchester United and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest at various points in recent months. The Diomande name, it seems, is set to command a premium price whichever direction this window takes.