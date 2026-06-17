Chelsea transfer news: Frank LeBoeuf explains why he wants star to leave Stamford Bridge

By Brendan McGilligan | 17 Jun 2026 10:16

Chelsea are set for a busy summer of incoming and outgoings as they aim to mould the squad to Xabi Alonso’s liking for the upcoming campaign.

Marc Cucurella has joined Real Madrid, returning to Spain to play for play for another of Barcelona’s rivals having already represented Espanyol.

While the club have been linked to the signing of Sandro Tonali, the Newcastle United and Italy star, to help strengthen their midfield.

The reason behind this may open the door for Chelsea to bid farewell to one of their stars, an individual Blues legend, Frank Leboeuf, who wants to see depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

Frank Lebeouf wants Enzo Fernandez to leave Chelsea

The Argentine World Cup winner made it clear earlier in the season that he would be happy to leave Stamford Bridge for Madrid, leading to disciplinary action from the club under the tenure of then manager Liam Rosenior.

© Imago / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

This saw him miss the Blues’ defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League but Rosenior claimed that Enzo Fernandez was sorry about those comments, and across the final five games of the season, he would captain the club.

However, Chelsea legend Leboeuf believes it was unforgivable from the 25-year-old to publicly state he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, thanks to BetVictor, LeBoeuf said: “Enzo Fernandez didn't show love to Chelsea for me.

“I mean, John Toshack wanted me to go to Real Madrid in 99. And I said, 'No, no, Chelsea is my club; I want to stay.' You have to make sure that the colours are still there at Chelsea.

“Blue is a colour. That's the song. And you have to make sure that the players really want to sign. When I see Fernandez talking badly about Chelsea, I don't like it. I would never have bad words about Chelsea if it were not to make sure the club is going to get better.

“I want him to leave. I'm not a big fan of Fernandez, what he said about the French people after the World Cup and how he talked about Chelsea when he said that he wanted to go to Real Madrid. So, I wish him the best. But I don't care if he leaves.”

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Enzo Fernandez’s career at Chelsea

Just over three and a half years ago, Fernandez impressed on the globe's biggest stage as he helped Argentina win their third World Cup title when they lifted the trophy in Qatar.

Within a month he had secured a move from Benfica to Chelsea in a deal that cost the Blues a financial package reportedly worth a total of £106.8m, which at the time was a British-record transfer deal.

During his time in West London, the 25-year-old has collected some major silverware as he won the Europa Conference League in May 2025, scoring in the final against Real Betis, before winning the Club World Cup six weeks later.

Although he is not the official Chelsea captain—an honour currently held by Reece James—he has led the team on the pitch during his time at the club, particularly when the England international has been injured.