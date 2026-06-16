Chelsea transfer news: Crystal Palace star 'added' to Blues summer shortlist

By Darren Plant | 16 Jun 2026 14:40

Chelsea have reportedly added Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix to their list of summer transfer targets.

Xabi Alonso's rebuilding job at Stamford Bridge has commenced with the sale of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid earlier this week.

However, the Spaniard has a complex task on his hands, Sports Mole having recently outlined a list of priorities for the former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss.

Among the four that were identified was Chelsea's vulnerability from set pieces, a consequence of their lack of height and physicality.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea could attempt to rectify that with an approach for Lacroix over the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / SPI

How would Lacroix improve Chelsea?

The report alleges that Lacroix has been added to a list of potential targets as Chelsea bid to add proven Premier League experience to their ranks.

In two seasons at Selhurst Park, the 26-year-old has made 98 appearances in all competitions, contributing to the most successful period of Palace's history.

An FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League trophy have all been won, the France international's towering presence aiding the Eagles at both ends of the pitch.

With three years left on his contract, Palace are in a strong position to retain his services, but featuring in France's World Cup squad is only going to enhance his stock.

Lacroix has been playing in a back three under Oliver Glasner, something that could prove beneficial to Alonso if Lacroix makes the switch to Stamford Bridge.

At 1.90m tall, Lacroix would also add a much-needed physical presence to the Chelsea backline alongside Levi Colwill.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Are Chelsea outsiders for Lacroix?

Unless Lacroix expresses a specific desire to leave Europa League participants Crystal Palace, he could stay put for 12 months.

The fact that Chelsea have no European football on their calendar also counts against them, as does their need to comply with the relevant financial regulations.

With other Premier League and Bayern Munich lurking for the former Wolfsburg man, Chelsea cannot expect to be Lacroix's favoured destination.