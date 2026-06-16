Chelsea transfer news: Six players totalling £174.5m wanted out by Blues fans this summer

By Darren Plant | 16 Jun 2026 13:23

As many as 94% of Chelsea fans would like to see Liam Delap sold by the Blues hierarchy during the summer transfer window.

The Englishman was signed from Ipswich Town in a £30m deal last year, seemingly earmarked as an alternative to Nicolas Jackson who was loaned out to Bayern Munich.

However, not helped by a hamstring injury suffered early in the season, Delap scored just two goals across all competitions, the most recent coming against Fulham at the start of January.

Reports have recently indicated that BlueCo may demand £40m if permanent bids are made for the 23-year-old over the coming weeks, a stance that has justifiably come in for criticism.

As part of the recent Sports Mole Keep or Sell Series, Chelsea fans were asked which players should stay or leave the West Londoners during the summer transfer window.

© Imago

Delap among six Chelsea players fans want out for 2026-27

Although he did not receive the lowest percentage of votes, only 6% of those who participated want to see Delap in a Chelsea shirt during 2026-27.

Of players who featured in last season's squad, only Benoit Badiashile - with just 2% - is less in favour with the Chelsea fanbase.

The vote did not make good reading for goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and Alejandro Garnacho, as 91% of supporters voted to sell the pair.

Meanwhile, two players exiled from the senior ranks under Enzo Maresca in Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana were backed to return by just 3% of fans.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Which Chelsea players do fans want to keep for 2026-27?

There were 12 players - including Valentin Barco who has been linked with Chelsea - who fans of the West Londoners want to keep at Stamford Bridge.

Estevao Willian (100%), Levi Colwill (99%) and Moises Caicedo (99%) are the three most popular players.

Reece James, Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, Josh Acheampong, Jorrel Hato, Mike Penders, Geovany Quenda, Andrey Santos and Barco - in that order of popularity - also received 90% or more.

However, Chelsea fans appear to be less accepting of Enzo Fernandez being kept in Alonso's squad.