Chelsea squad clearance: 'Condition' required for an out-of-favour £30m player's transfer revealed

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Jun 2026 23:25

Chelsea forward Liam Delap could be on the move this summer, with the Englishman linked with a move to Fulham.

The Cottagers are navigating a period of managerial uncertainty following the departure of long-serving boss Marco Silva.

The Portuguese tactician officially ended his successful five-year tenure at Craven Cottage to take over the managerial reins at Benfica, who are expected to lose Jose Mourinho to Real Madrid.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has emerged as the primary candidate to fill the vacant dugout ahead of the upcoming campaign.

However, the Cottagers must reportedly trigger an £8m release clause to secure the services of the highly-rated tactician.

McKenna could 'target' Chelsea's Delap at Fulham

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

According to talkSPORT, the potential arrival of McKenna could trigger a summer transfer move for the out-of-favour Delap.

The 23-year-old forward previously enjoyed a highly productive relationship with the Ipswich boss during their time together at Portman Road.

Fulham are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this summer after experienced forward Raul Jimenez departed Craven Cottage as a free agent.

Furthermore, Swedish loanee Jonah Kusi-Asare has officially returned to parent club Bayern Munich, leaving Rodrigo Muniz as the solitary senior centre-forward at the club.

Thus, McKenna could look to reunite with his former player to resolve this glaring lack of attacking depth at the Cottage if he moves to the West London club.

Analysing Delap's difficult opening campaign at Chelsea

© Imago / Focus Images

Delap has struggled to justify his £30m price tag since moving to Stamford Bridge on a long-term contract last summer.

The English attacker has managed just three goals across 47 appearances in all competitions during a disappointing debut campaign with the Blues.

This lean spell contrasts sharply with his previous top-flight campaign under McKenna, where he registered 12 league goals despite Ipswich suffering relegation.

Chelsea are believed to be open to offloading a few members of their squad, but the forward still has five years remaining on his current deal.

A short move across London could provide the ideal environment for the youngster to recapture his clinical edge under familiar guidance.