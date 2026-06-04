Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso’s side ‘enter race’ for £20m Brighton-linked attacker also wanted by Newcastle

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Jun 2026 12:22 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 12:24

Chelsea and Newcastle United are allegedly set to rival Brighton & Hove Albion for the signature of highly-rated winger Zadok Yohanna.

It was reported earlier this week that Brighton are in advanced talks with Swedish club AIK Fotboll over a deal to sign the 19-year-old for a fee in the region of £20m.

Generating a fee of this value would represent a club-record sale for AIK, and it would also make Yohanna the most expensive player ever sold by a Swedish team, surpassing the €20m (£17.3m) that Tottenham spent on Lucas Bergvall from Djurgardens IF in 2024.

As things stand, Brighton are said to be the frontrunners to sign Yohanna and they are optimistic that a deal can be agreed at some stage this week.

However, Yohanna has been the subject of ‘considerable interest’ from other Premier League clubs, and it has emerged that Chelsea and Newcastle have now entered the race.

© Imago / TT

Brighton face stern competition from Newcastle, Chelsea for Yohanna

Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Newcastle’s proposal for Yohanna is currently the highest of any club, but Brighton remain hopeful having already reached a verbal agreement with the player.

A separate report from Swedish news outlet Expressen claims that Newcastle have submitted an offer of €24m (£20.8m) plus additional bonuses.

It appears that Chelsea - now managed by Xabi Alonso - are yet to table a formal offer of their own, but that could soon change if Yohanna expresses a preference to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s recruitment strategy has largely centred around signing young talents with potential to develop into elite players, who could establish themselves in the first team or be sold on for profit, and Yohanna is thought to fit this profile.

Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton follow a similar transfer model, while Newcastle are also keen to recruit younger players in their quest to lower the age profile of Eddie Howe's senior squad.

Who is in-demand starlet Zadok Yohanna?

Born and raised in Bauchi, Nigeria, Yohanna began his youth career in the Ikon Allah Academy, a prominent grassroots youth football academy in his homeland.

Yohanna then made the move to Sweden to join AIK in June 2025 and began playing for the club’s Under-19s side, scoring four goals in three matches before swiftly stepping up to the first team.

Since and including his professional debut in August last year, Yohanna has scored five goals and provided four assists in 18 appearances for AIK across all competitions.

Primarily a right-winger, Yohanna scored a brace in a statement 4-0 win over BK Hacken in the Svenska Cupen in March, while he has contributed to five goals (two goals, three assists) in seven top-flight matches in 2026.