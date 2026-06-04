Chelsea news: Xabi Alonso identifies promising defender as key part of his rebuild

By Axel Clody | 04 Jun 2026 09:32 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 09:32

Xabi Alonso has a significant task ahead of him at Chelsea. The Spaniard arrives at Stamford Bridge following his departure from Real Madrid, inheriting a club in the midst of a major rebuild.

Among the numerous challenges that await, one of the first appears to have been settled: maximising the potential of the club's academy talent. Josh Acheampong, widely regarded as one of Chelsea's most promising young players, is central to that plan.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the English defender has been given strategic status within the new project and has been shielded by the board from interest from European heavyweights, at Alonso's specific request.

Born in London and developed through Chelsea's youth system, Acheampong featured in 17 Premier League matches last season, starting eight. Despite his limited first-team experience, the club view the defender as a fundamental asset for the future.

A statement of trust in Alonso's vision

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According to the BBC, the young defender holds a similar level of internal esteem to established squad members such as Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo. That confidence was evident during the last transfer window, when Chelsea rejected approaches from Manchester City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Acheampong's continued presence also represents one of the first demonstrations of faith in Alonso from the Chelsea hierarchy. Appointed as manager rather than simply head coach, the Spaniard will have a direct say in sporting decisions and has already begun to influence squad planning.

The young defender is among the players the club consider essential to the new era. Although he expressed frustration at a lack of minutes at certain points last season, the board assured him that he features prominently in the long-term plans and will be given opportunities under the new manager.

The perfect profile for Alonso's system

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The decision is no accident. Acheampong's versatility fits perfectly with the qualities Alonso values. Capable of operating at right-back or centre-back, the Englishman offers different tactical options and possesses attributes that stand out: physical strength, pace, composure on the ball and reliability in defensive duels.

Standing at six foot three and boasting the ability to support attacks, the defender is viewed as a player with the potential to assume an increasingly prominent role in the side.

Meanwhile, other names in the defensive department could leave Stamford Bridge. Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi are all among the players who could be moved on as part of the squad overhaul. Acheampong, by contrast, occupies a different category entirely: the players Chelsea consider untouchable and whom Alonso intends to develop during his new era at the club.