Man Utd transfer news: Jose Mourinho demand hands Red Devils blow over 'dream' £84m midfield target

By Lewis Blain | 08 Jun 2026 12:32

Manchester United are pushing ahead with plans to reshape their midfield this summer, with Atalanta star Ederson expected to become the first major signing of the Michael Carrick era.

The Red Devils want at least two new midfielders through the door following Casemiro's departure, while further additions could be considered if Manuel Ugarte also leaves Old Trafford.

However, a move for Aurelien Tchouameni, one of the club's more ambitious targets, now appears significantly harder.

Manchester United suffer Aurelien Tchouameni transfer blow

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According to reports, United have been dealt a major setback in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after incoming manager Jose Mourinho made it clear he wants to keep the France international at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Tchouameni had emerged as one of United's marquee midfield targets after Real Madrid endured a disappointing campaign, with the 26-year-old viewed internally as an ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro.

The Red Devils have monitored Tchouameni's situation closely, particularly as he enters the final two years of his contract, but Mourinho's arrival has dramatically changed the landscape. The Portuguese coach is understood to view the former Monaco star as a key figure in his plans and has no intention of sanctioning a sale.

That stance represents a significant obstacle for United, as Fabrizio Romano recently claimed Tchouameni was a "dream target" for the club.

What is next for Michael Carrick and Man Utd?

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Missing out on the £84m-rated Tchouameni would undoubtedly be frustrating, given the admiration United have held for him over several years. They have identified him as the perfect Casemiro heir, as he is capable of bringing elite-level quality, experience and winning pedigree into Carrick's midfield rebuild.

The good news for Carrick is that United are not relying on a single midfield option.

Ederson is now closing in on a move from Atalanta and is expected to be officially confirmed soon, while the club continue to monitor a host of alternative targets, including Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace gem Adam Wharton, and relegated West Ham United talent Mateus Fernandes.

United's midfield rebuild has always been about adding both quality and depth rather than making one blockbuster signing.

While Tchouameni may now appear to be out of reach, Carrick still looks set to receive significant backing as he attempts to build a younger, more dynamic midfield capable of driving the club forward in both the Premier League and Champions League next season.