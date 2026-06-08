Preview: Malaga vs Las Palmas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 08 Jun 2026 11:25 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 11:31

Malaga will welcome Las Palmas to La Rosaleda on Wednesday night for the second leg of their Segunda Division playoff semi-final.

The home side have a narrow advantage in the last-four clash, having recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg on Sunday, with David Larrubia netting the only goal of the contest.

Match preview

Malaga have been absent from La Liga since 2018 and have since spent time in the third tier, but a fourth-placed finish in this season's regular Segunda Division campaign saw them secure a spot in the playoffs.

The White and Sky Blues edged a tight first leg against Las Palmas on Sunday, with Larrubia scoring the only goal of the match just before the hour, handing them an advantage leading into the home leg of their playoff semi-final.

Juan Francisco Funes' side actually finished level on points with Las Palmas in this season's Segunda Division table, but they have now recorded three straight wins over Wednesday's opponents, including both league games in 2025-26.

Malaga beat Las Palmas 2-0 on home soil in April, and they have lost just twice to the Yellows since September 2018, so recent history suggests that it will be the hosts advancing to the final of the Segunda Division playoffs.

The winner of this semi-final will take on either Castellon or Almeria in the final, which is also over two legs, and that last-four clash is delicately poised at 1-1.

© Imago / Samuel Carreno

Las Palmas have work to do on Wednesday, but the Yellows have a recent excellent away success over Malaga to their name, having triumphed 4-0 at La Rosaleda in August 2022.

Pio Pio were relegated from Spain's top flight last season, finishing in 19th position, so they are looking for an immediate return to La Liga.

Luis Garcia's side only actually lost nine of their 42 matches during the regular league campaign, which was the joint-fewest in the division, but a lack of goals cost them a spot higher up the division, having only managed to score 57 times.

Las Palmas' success this term has been built on a strong defence, conceding only 40, which was the best record across the regular season, but Sunday's 1-0 defeat has left them at a huge disadvantage heading into what is shaping up to be a fascinating second leg.

The Yellows have actually only won two of their last five matches, while Malaga have been victorious in five of their last six games.

Malaga Segunda Division form:

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Las Palmas Segunda Division form:

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Team News

© Imago

Malaga are again set to be without the services of Haitam Abaida, Josue Dorrio, Juanpe, Luismi and Alex Pastor for Wednesday's clash.

Einar Galilea was forced off in the first half of Sunday's first leg, meanwhile, and with the 32-year-old highly unlikely to be involved, there could be a spot in the middle of the defence for Javi Montero.

Chupe has had an excellent season for Malaga, scoring 24 times in all competitions, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 21-year-old.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, will be missing Sergio Barcia, Ale Garcia, Enzo Loiodice, Sandro Ramirez, Jeremia Recoba and Viti for Wednesday's game through injury.

The visitors did not suffer any fresh issues in the first leg, but there could be a change in a wide area, with Estanis Pedrola potentially replacing Pejino.

Veteran attacker Jese Rodriguez is the team's leading goalscorer this season with 10, and there is set to be another spot in the final third of the field for the 33-year-old alongside Manu Fuster.

Malaga possible starting lineup:

Herrero; Puga, Murillo, Montero, Rafita; Larrubia, Merino, Lorenzo, Ochoa; Dotor, Chupe

Las Palmas possible starting lineup:

Horkas; Marvin, Suarez, Marmol, Clemente; Miyashiro, Amatucci, Rodriguez, Pedrola; Fuster, Jese

We say: Malaga 1-1 Las Palmas (Malaga win 2-1 on aggregate)

Las Palmas have work to do against a strong Malaga outfit, and we are expecting Wednesday's second leg to be extremely tight, but the hosts should secure the result that they need in order to advance to the Segunda Division playoff final.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.