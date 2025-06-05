Newcastle United announce the signing of a Spanish winger wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Newcastle United have announced that Spanish winger Antonio Cordero will join the club on July 1 when his contract with Malaga expires.

The 18-year-old will move to St James’ Park on a free transfer and the deal is subject to completion of the registration process with the Premier League and the Football Association, as well as obtaining a UK visa.

Newcastle have fended off competition from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to win the race for Spain Under-19 international Cordero, also known as Antonito.

The winger made 60 senior appearances in all competitions for Spanish second division side Malaga, contributing with six goals and seven assists in 39 league games in the 2024-25 season.

Antonito becomes Eddie Howe’s first signing of the summer, but Newcastle have stated that the youngster “is expected to head out on loan” after completing his move to St James' Park.

“Very ambitious” Antonito reacts to Newcastle arrival

Speaking to Newcastle’s official website about his move, Antonito said: "It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it.

"It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already."

He added: "I'm a very ambitious person and I don't have specific numbers, I just want to go for them all and try to achieve the maximum.

“I want to win all the possible trophies in the long run, but I'm aware that the hard work has to be done in order to achieve that."

Sporting director Paul Mitchell, who is leaving the club at the end of this month, said: "Antonio is an exciting talent. We're delighted to bring him to Newcastle United amidst interest in Spain and across Europe.

"He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences."

With Antonito set to depart on loan, Newcastle are expected to target a new right-winger this summer after allowing Miguel Almiron to re-join Atlanta United on a permanent deal in January; Bryan Mbeumo has been linked but the Brentford star is allegedly favouring a move to Manchester United.