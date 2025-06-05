Newcastle transfer news: “Very ambitious” summer signing confirmed as Eddie Howe’s side beat Barcelona, Real Madrid

By , Senior Reporter
“Very ambitious”: Newcastle beat Barcelona, Real Madrid to first summer signing
Newcastle United announce the signing of a Spanish winger wanted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Newcastle United have announced that Spanish winger Antonio Cordero will join the club on July 1 when his contract with Malaga expires.

The 18-year-old will move to St James’ Park on a free transfer and the deal is subject to completion of the registration process with the Premier League and the Football Association, as well as obtaining a UK visa.

Newcastle have fended off competition from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid to win the race for Spain Under-19 international Cordero, also known as Antonito.

The winger made 60 senior appearances in all competitions for Spanish second division side Malaga, contributing with six goals and seven assists in 39 league games in the 2024-25 season.

Antonito becomes Eddie Howe’s first signing of the summer, but Newcastle have stated that the youngster “is expected to head out on loan” after completing his move to St James' Park.

Malaga's Antonio Cordero on September 20, 2024

“Very ambitious” Antonito reacts to Newcastle arrival

Speaking to Newcastle’s official website about his move, Antonito said: "It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it.

"It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already."

He added: "I'm a very ambitious person and I don't have specific numbers, I just want to go for them all and try to achieve the maximum.

“I want to win all the possible trophies in the long run, but I'm aware that the hard work has to be done in order to achieve that."

Sporting director Paul Mitchell, who is leaving the club at the end of this month, said: "Antonio is an exciting talent. We're delighted to bring him to Newcastle United amidst interest in Spain and across Europe.

"He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences."

With Antonito set to depart on loan, Newcastle are expected to target a new right-winger this summer after allowing Miguel Almiron to re-join Atlanta United on a permanent deal in January; Bryan Mbeumo has been linked but the Brentford star is allegedly favouring a move to Manchester United.

ID:574309:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3756:
Written by
Oliver Thomas

Click here for more stories about Bryan Mbeumo

Click here for more stories about Real Madrid

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Bryan Mbeumo Eddie Howe Miguel Almiron Football
rhs 2.0
Tables header RHS
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CBarcelona382846102396388
2Real Madrid38266678384084
3Atletico MadridAtletico382210668303876
4Athletic Bilbao381913654292570
5Villarreal382010871512070
6Real BetisBetis381612105750760
7Celta Vigo38167155957255
8Osasuna381216104852-452
9Rayo Vallecano381313124145-452
10Mallorca38139163544-948
11Valencia381113144454-1046
12Real Sociedad38137183546-1146
13Getafe38119183439-542
14AlavesAlaves381012163848-1042
15Espanyol38119184051-1142
16Sevilla381011174255-1341
17GironaGirona38118194460-1641
18Leganes38913163956-1740
RLas PalmasLas Palmas3888224061-2132
RReal ValladolidValladolid3844302690-6416
> La Liga Full Table


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!