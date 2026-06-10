England vs. Costa Rica: New kickoff time confirmed after severe weather threatens pre-World Cup friendly

By Matt Law | 10 Jun 2026 20:57 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 21:03

England's pre-World Cup friendly against Costa Rica is now due to kick off at 10pm UK time after severe weather delayed the initial 9pm start.

The Three Lions will round off their preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a clash against Costa Rica, but the initial 9pm UK time kickoff had to be pushed back after a heavy downpour.

Supporters inside the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando had been instructed to evacuate the stands and move to a safe position on the concourses to avoid lightning strikes, although fans were then allowed back into the venue just before 3pm local time (8pm UK time).

It has now been revealed that the friendly will begin at 10pm UK time, providing that there are no further lightning strikes in the area.

"Following a pitch inspection at the stadium, today’s match against Costa Rica will now kick off at 10pm (UK time) – subject to there being no further lightning strikes in the area. Thank you for your patience," read a statement from England.

Following a pitch inspection at the stadium, today’s match against Costa Rica will now kick off at 10pm (UK time) – subject to there being no further lightning strikes in the area.



Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/nEDeoFegF9 — England (@England) June 10, 2026

England's pre-World Cup friendly vs. Costa Rica delayed due to severe weather

An eight-mile radius of the stadium must be clear of lightning strikes for at least 30 minutes before any football can be played, as per the safety regulations.

There are no World Cup matches taking place in Orlando during the World Cup.

The big team news from the match surrounds the inclusion of Jude Bellingham, with the Real Madrid star set to operate in a number 10 spot.

World Cup 2026 Choose your first England World Cup XI Pick your England starting lineup for the opening game of the World Cup Build your XI →

Jordan Pickford will start in goal behind a back four of Reece James, Ezri Konsa, John Stones and Nico O'Reilly, with Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson in midfield.

Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Noni Madueke will then support captain Harry Kane.

England will take on Croatia in their 2026 World Cup opener on June 17, before also facing Ghana and Panama in the group stage of the tournament.