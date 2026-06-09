Wednesday's World Cup warm-up predictions and previews including England vs. Costa Rica

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jun 2026 18:00

Today's World Cup 2026 warm-up predictions include England's encounter with Costa Rica, while Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are also in action.

© Iconsport / Cody Grubbs, Sipa USA, SUSA

As World Cup 2026 draws closer, reigning champions Argentina will face Iceland in a friendly at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama on Wednesday.

La Seleccion are eyeing a seventh consecutive victory in midweek, while Strakamir Okkar are hoping to avoid back-to-back defeats.

We say: Argentina 3-0 Iceland

Argentina are in excellent form ahead of Wednesday's friendly, and even if they are without Messi, La Seleccion will be expecting another victory.

Iceland have struggled for wins in recent months, and after winning just one of their last nine matches, morale will be low.

> Click here to read our full preview for Argentina vs. Iceland, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse / Icon Sport

Portugal will round off their preparations for the 2026 World Cup with a friendly against Nigeria on Wednesday night.

Roberto Martinez's side are building towards their tournament opener against the DR Congo on June 17, but Nigeria failed to secure a position in the finals of the summer competition, having lost to the DR Congo in the CAF playoff final on penalties.

We say: Portugal 2-1 Nigeria

Portugal will want a tough test on Wednesday, and Nigeria are a strong team, so we are expecting a close match here. Martinez will again make wholesale changes during the match to keep the players fresh for the World Cup, but we are backing Portugal to secure the win.

> Click here to read our full preview for Portugal vs. Nigeria, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Alamy

World Cup 2026 preparations conclude for England on Wednesday evening, when the Three Lions square off against former Mundial foes Costa Rica in Orlando.

Thomas Tuchel's team laboured to a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in their penultimate warm-up friendly, a few days after their opponents fell to a 3-1 loss to Colombia.

We say: England 3-0 Costa Rica

England's recent attacking displays have been nothing to write home about, but if Tuchel finally reverts to his strongest XI, the Three Lions' offensive woes should be consigned to history.

Also faced with a Costa Rica side low on confidence and defensive steel - shipping 10 goals in their last three games - England are backed to enter the World Cup on a high.

> Click here to read our full preview for England vs. Costa Rica, including team news and possible lineups