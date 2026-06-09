Mexico lineup vs. South Africa: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 opener with Guillermo Ochoa out to make history

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jun 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 18:07

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will hope to make history in the opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup against Group A opponents South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old veteran faces stern competition from Raul Rangel to start between the sticks, but he will become the first player to compete at six World Cups if he is given the nod – Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric are all set to follow his lead later in the tournament.

El Tri came through their final warm-up match - a 5-1 victory over Serbia last Friday - unscathed, and head coach Javier Aguirre is expected to deploy a 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1 formation against South Africa, depending on whether he opts for a dedicated defensive midfielder to anchor the centre of the pitch.

Edson Alvarez is a contender to start in a deeper midfield role, but Mexico’s captain is more likely to earn his 99th international cap at the heart of defence alongside Cesar Montes, while Jorge Sanchez and Jesus Gallardo begin as full-backs.

Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora will be the youngest player at the 2026 World Cup, and the diminutive attacking midfielder could be handed a start on the left side of a midfield three next to Alvaro Fidalgo and Brian Gutierrez. However, an experienced option like Orbelin Pineda or Luis Chavez may be selected instead.

Julian Quinones finished the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season as the division’s top scorer, netting an impressive 33 goals in just 31 games for Al-Qadsiah. While Quinones mostly played as a centre-forward at club level, he regularly operates as a left-sided attacker for his country and could continue in that position on Thursday, while Roberto Alvarado takes up the right-wing spot.

Few will be surprised to see Raul Jimenez lead the line for El Tri; the departing Fulham striker will draw level with Jared Borgetti (46 goals) in second place on Mexico’s all-time top scorer list if he finds the net against South Africa.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

> Click here to see how South Africa could line up against Mexico