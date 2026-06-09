South Africa lineup vs. Mexico: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 opener in Group A

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jun 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 18:09

South Africa have received a boost regarding the fitness of Aubrey Modiba ahead of their opening Group A fixture at the 2026 World Cup against co-hosts Mexico on Thursday night.

Modiba completed a full training session at the national team’s base in Pachuca earlier this week after recovering from a hamstring injury, and the defender is available for selection.

The 30-year-old could get the nod from head coach Hugo Broos to start at left-back ahead of Samukele Kabini and Bradley Cross, while Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Khuliso Mudau are likely to complete the back four.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was a standout performer during World Cup qualifying and at the Africa Cup of Nations en route to the last 16. Few would be surprised to see the 34-year-old captain retain his spot between the sticks.

Teboho Mokoena was the ineligible player at the heart of a scandal during qualifying that saw South Africa docked three points following a win over Lesotho. However, the 51-cap international is available to play in midfield on Thursday alongside Thalente Mbatha and Yaya Sithole.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster scored in a 1-1 friendly draw with Jamaica last Saturday, and he is expected to be the focal point of a three-man attack between wingers Oswin Appollis and either Tshepang Moremi or Relebohile Mofokeng.

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Foster, Moremi

> Click here to see how Mexico could line up against South Africa