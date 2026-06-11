Jose Mourinho's official start date revealed as Real Madrid return is confirmed

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 19:55 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 19:57

Real Madrid have confirmed the return of Jose Mourinho as head coach, with the Portuguese set to officially begin his second spell at Bernabeu on July 13.

Alvaro Arbeloa led Los Blancos in the second half of last season following the departure of Xabi Alonso, but the Spaniard was never a serious candidate for the position on a long-term basis.

Rumours linking Mourinho with a return to Real Madrid have gathered pace in recent weeks, and the Portuguese's return on a three-year deal has now been confirmed.

Mourinho will officially re-join Los Blancos on July 13, which will mark the start of pre-season.

Real Madrid confirm Mourinho return on a three-year deal

"The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C.F., meeting today, Thursday, June 11, and presided over by Florentino Perez, has agreed to appoint Jose Mourinho as the first team's head coach for the next three seasons, until June 30, 2029," read a statement from Real Madrid.

"Jose Mourinho will join Real Madrid on July 13, the day pre-season begins."

Mourinho was previously in charge of Real Madrid between May 2010 and June 2013, taking charge of 178 matches, boasting a record of 128 wins, 28 draws and 22 defeats.

Under the Portuguese, Real Madrid won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, and he has since been in charge of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Fenerbahce and Benfica.

Mourinho will be an interested spectator of the 2026 World Cup, with a whole host of Real Madrid stars in action at the tournament, including Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

© Iconsport / Joao Gregorio / ZUMA Press Wire

Mourinho was previously in charge of Real Madrid between May 2010 and June 2013

The 63-year-old will be taking over a Real Madrid team that finished second in last season's La Liga table, eight points behind the champions Barcelona.

Los Blancos were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 Champions League, meanwhile, and there will be pressure on Mourinho to deliver an immediate improvement.

Real Madrid have not currently finalised their pre-season plans in terms of friendlies, and it will not be a normal summer of preparations due to the 2026 World Cup.