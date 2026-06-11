Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos could break football with 'staggering' move for superstar attacker

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 15:49 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 15:51

Real Madrid are reportedly considering making a stunning move for Ousmane Dembele, which could open the door for Paris Saint-Germain to sign Michael Olise.

Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d'Or and has become one of the leading players in world football during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, representing the club on 135 occasions, scoring 61 goals and registering 42 assists in the process.

The 29-year-old previously played in Spain for Barcelona, scoring 40 goals and registering 42 assists in 185 appearances for the Catalan outfit, winning seven domestic trophies in the process.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has promised to make a standout attacking signing this summer, and a deal for Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez looks difficult, with the Red and Whites pointing to the Argentina international's €500m (£432m) release clause when rejecting an opening bid from Los Blancos.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid lining up 'stunning' Dembele move

According to TRT Spor, Real Madrid are now switching their attention to Dembele in what would be one of the most spectacular attacking signings in recent history.

L'Equipe have reported that PSG want to sign Olise from Bayern Munich this summer, so a big-money exit for Dembele could potentially make that deal a possibility.

Real Madrid are reportedly considering allowing Brahim Diaz to leave this summer, with Fenerbahce thought to be keen on the Morocco international.

As a result, there could be space in the squad for an attacking arrival, especially as Rodrygo is still facing a lengthy spell out with a serious knee injury.

Dembele plays alongside Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe for France, and the Blues are considered as the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Is a move for Dembele to Real Madrid realistic?

PSG, for obvious reasons, will be desperate to keep hold of Dembele, who scored 20 goals and registered 11 assists in 40 appearances for the club last season.

However, Dembele is approaching 30, and there is a scenario which would see PSG entertain a sale - if it meant that a deal for Olise could be secured.

A lot of things would have to fall into place for Real Madrid to pull off what would be one of the most spectacular transfers of all time, but it is not impossible that the ex-Barcelona attacker makes the move to Bernabeu during the summer market.