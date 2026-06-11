Man United place two Premier League left-backs on 'transfer shortlist' as club look for Luke Shaw competition

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 14:47 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 14:49

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Fulham's Antonee Robinson are reportedly on Manchester United's radar for this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are prioritising a midfield rebuild this summer, with a deal for Atalanta BC's Ederson all but complete, while two further players could arrive in that area of the field.

However, it is understood that a new left-back has also become an important part of the club's summer plans, as Tyrell Malacia has departed on a free transfer.

Harry Amass, 19, and Diego Leon, 19, are both seen as outstanding young talents, but neither are seen to be ready for a regular role next term.

Patrick Dorgu, meanwhile, played his best football in the second half of last season in an advanced role, and it is understood that Man United head coach Michael Carrick views him as an attacking option rather than a defensive one.

© Imago

Hall, Robinson 'on Man United's radar' for summer window

According to Sky Sports News, Man United have identified Hall and Robinson as potential left-back targets during this summer's transfer window.

Hall, who surprisingly missed out on a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, is unsettled at St James' Park and is being tipped to leave this summer.

It is understood that a move to Old Trafford appeals to the 21-year-old, who scored once and provided two assists in 46 appearances for Newcastle last term.

Any move for Hall would not come cheap, though, with the Magpies having him on a contract until June 2029, and there have been claims that he could cost as much as £50m.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Man United are 'set' to sign a new left-back this summer

Robinson would be a cheaper option, and the USA international is a proven Premier League performer, playing 158 times in the top flight of English football, scoring once and providing 17 assists.

Last season, the 28-year-old scored once and provided one assist in 26 appearances for Fulham, and it is believed that he is also admired by Liverpool.

Luke Shaw was Man United's first-choice left-back last season and enjoyed one of his best campaigns since making the move to Old Trafford in 2014.

The 30-year-old played every Premier League match for the Red Devils in 2025-26, scoring once and providing one assist in the process.