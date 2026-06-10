Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'withdraw' from big-money chase for Premier League star

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Jun 2026 00:57 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 00:59

Manchester United have reportedly decided to end their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Michael Carrick's team have already made a significant breakthrough in the market by securing a £35m deal for Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson.

However, the club remain determined to add further technical quality as they continue rebuilding their central engine room.

Director of football Jason Wilcox is understood to have implemented a strict recruitment model to prevent the club from overpaying for primary targets this summer.

Man United 'withdraw' from Elliot Anderson transfer pursuit

© Imago / NurPhoto

According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Red Devils were keen to sign the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest star but are unwilling to become involved in a protracted bidding war.

The club hierarchy have made it clear that they will only actively pursue players who show a clear desire to join the project at Old Trafford.

Manchester City are currently leading a long list of clubs monitoring the Englishman and have submitted an opening bid in excess of £100m.

As a result, the United board have reportedly withdrawn from talks to focus on more attainable alternatives.

Man Utd were keen on Anderson but on basis they only want to sign players who are keen to join and have no wish to get into bidding war, they are not pursuing any further as it stands. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 10, 2026

The update follows an earlier report that the Red Devils ended their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown to avoid a bidding war with Bayern Munich, further underlining the club's determination to avoid overpaying for targets.

Carrick turns focus to alternative midfield targets

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Abandoning the chase for Anderson will reportedly force the recruitment team to accelerate work on their secondary transfer options before pre-season begins.

West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes remains high on the shortlist as a possible second summer addition in midfield.

Arsenal and Man City also continue to monitor alternative elite candidates, including Newcastle United anchor Sandro Tonali.