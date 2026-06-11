Switzerland vs. Qatar: Predicted XI for A-Team in 2026 World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 17:14 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 17:18

There will be plenty of familiar faces in the Switzerland XI when A-Team open their 2026 World Cup with a clash against Qatar on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, and Fabian Schar have all retired from international football, but Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez and Granit Xhaka are still going strong for Switzerland.

Remo Freuler and Silwan Widmer are also expected to be in the starting team against Qatar, with the main decisions when it comes to selection coming in the final third of the field.

Breel Embolo is the leading goalscorer in the squad with 24 but is not a certain starter, and it would not be a surprise to see the 29-year-old feature among the substitutes for the first whistle.

Indeed, it could be Burnley's Zeki Amdouni who leads the line, with the 25-year-old bidding to add to the 11 goals that he has scored for the national team.

Head coach Murat Yakin could also find a spot in the XI for Dan Ndoye, while Fabian Rieder may operate in the number 10 position for the national team on Saturday.

As it stands, Switzerland have no injury problems heading into the contest.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Amdouni

> Click here to see how Qatar could line up against Switzerland