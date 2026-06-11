Qatar vs. Switzerland: Predicted XI for Julen Lopetegui's side in 2026 World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 17:14 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 17:15

Qatar have no fitness doubts heading into their 2026 World Cup opener against Switzerland, but head coach Julen Lopetegui has a number of big decisions to make across the pitch.

Akram Afif, Yusuf Abdurisag and Edmilson Junior appears to have emerged as Qatar's first-choice front three, and the former is regarded as the national team's standout player.

Indeed, the 29-year-old, who plays his club football for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Sadd, has scored 41 times in 133 appearances for his country and will be a key player this summer.

Mahmud Abunada could start between the sticks despite the fact that Meshaal Barsham is much more experienced, boasting 52 international caps.

There are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to the Qatar defence for this match, with Pedro Miguel and Boualem Khoukhi set to feature in the middle.

Ahmed Fathi is likely to be given the nod in midfield, while Issa Laye, who is technically a defender, could also feature in the middle of the park for Qatar against Switzerland.

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Abunada; Al-Oui, Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Ahmed; Laye, Fathi, Gaber; Abdurisag, Afif, Edmilson

> Click here to see how Switzerland could line up against Qatar