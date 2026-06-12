Qatar vs. Switzerland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 19:10 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 19:12

Qatar and Switzerland will open their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a contest on Saturday.

The two teams are competing in Group B at this summer's tournament alongside Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Qatar vs. Switzerland kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 8pm on Saturday night.

Where is Qatar vs. Switzerland being played?

The World Cup fixture between Qatar and Switzerland will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit San Francisco 49ers.

How to watch Qatar vs. Switzerland in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup opener will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Qatar and Switzerland?

Qatar are featuring in the finals of a World Cup for just the second time in their history, following on from their appearance at the 2022 competition.

The Maroons are up against it in Group B, but they will be confident of making a serious challenge to reach the knockout round of the tournament.

Switzerland, meanwhile, have been present in the round of 16 in each of the last three World Cups, so there is pressure on the national team in this competition.

A-Team have not failed to make it out of the group stage since 2010, while they have previously been in the quarter-finals on three occasions.

There has only been one previous meeting between Qatar and Switzerland, with the former recording a 1-0 win in an international friendly back in November 2018.

> Our full preview of Qatar vs. Switzerland can be found here