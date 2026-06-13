World Cup 2026: Spain's unsung hero could be vital to La Roja's chances of success this summer

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 19:54 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 19:56

Ahead of Spain's opening World Cup 2026 fixture against Cape Verde, Sports Mole Football Editor Matt Law assesses La Roja's chances of success this summer.

Spain vs. Cape Verde World Cup Preview And Predictions

I'd have Spain and France as the two strongest squads in terms of personnel and the way they play. The conditions will suit them. They're just an outstanding team, not just on paper.

In midfield, it looks like Fabian Ruiz, Rodri and Pedri will start, all serial winners who have played at the highest level. Rodri's been one of the best midfielders in the world.

Fabian Ruiz is something of an unsung hero at PSG during an incredibly successful period. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have had their fitness problems.

Both have been in training, but I don't think Yamal will start this game, with the suggestion being that he'll play some minutes. There's no point in risking Lamine Yamal from the start in a game where Spain may not need him.

They'll need him in the latter stages of the tournament. Interestingly, Mikel Oyarzabal is the centre forward who is going to start for Spain.

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Yamal, Williams unlikely to start vs. Cape Verde

I'm so surprised that he hasn't been picked up by an elite club, considering his record, with 12 goals in his last 12 games for Spain.

His record at Real Sociedad of late has been outstanding, with 15 La Liga goals last season for a team that had difficult periods during that season.

He's a real classy player who goes under the radar, which is understandable when you've got Yamal and Nico Williams around him.

The only slight worry for Spain is the right-back spot. It looks like Pedro Porro will potentially be the starter, and with Yamal ahead of him, teams would fancy their chances of attacking that side of the pitch.

Spain's defence is not their strongest area. It looks like Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte will be their centre-backs, with Cucurella or Grimaldo at left-back depending on selection.

The defence is probably the slightly weaker point of the Spain team, given how strong their midfield and front three are.

Spain are real serious challengers. They're up there with France and England in the bookmakers' favourites. A really quality team that keeps the ball well, with a recent body of success. A quality side that I'm really looking forward to watching.

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Why has Oyarzabal not left Real Sociedad?

There are clearly reasons behind it. He's clearly happy and well paid at Real Sociedad. He's got 18 goals in all competitions last season and 100 league goals for Real Sociedad, which is no mean feat.

For a player who for a long period played in a wider area, he's developed into more of a false nine at club and country level.

He's my outside shout for the potential top scorer at the tournament. Mbappe and Kane will be the favourites.

For those looking at potential outsiders, Oyarzabal would be my pick to be the top scorer, considering Spain's group and the chances they'll have. I think he'll score some goals this summer.

> Our full preview of Spain vs. Cape Verde can be viewed here