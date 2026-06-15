Newcastle United transfer news: World Cup star being 'observed' by Magpies ahead of potential bid

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 18:01

Newcastle United have allegedly identified Parma defender Alessandro Circati as a summer transfer target.

After failing to qualify for Europe in 2026-27, the Magpies will undergo a rebuilding job at a time when other key players could follow Anthony Gordon out of St James' Park.

Recent reports have indicated that a new goalkeeper and winger could soon be making high-profile switches to the North-East.

However, it is plausible to expect Eddie Howe to add at least one new central defender to his squad over the coming weeks.

As per ParmaToday, Circati is very much on the radar of Newcastle ahead of next season.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Newcastle interested in World Cup star

The 22-year-old has shown his credentials in recent days by helping Australia to a 2-0 victory over Turkey at the World Cup.

Circati entered the tournament on the back of an impressive Serie A campaign with Parma, where he made 31 appearances.

He has essentially been viewed as the straight replacement for Giovanni Leoni, who left for Liverpool last summer.

Although Circati has three years remaining on his contract, the Italian-born defender is one of a number of key Parma players who will be considered for sale for the right price.

In this instance, Parma would make a substantial net profit courtesy of Circati having come through their academy system.

His agent, Luca Bascherini, is said to have a positive relationship with clubs playing in the Premier League, something that can only improve Newcastle chances of signing Circati.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Newcastle likely to face Circati competition

Circati's future is unlikely to be resolved until after the World Cup, a scenario which does not benefit Newcastle.

Over the past year, his presence in the Australia backline has resulted in the Socceroos earning more results against established World Cup participants.

During a nine-game stint where New Zealand, Canada, United States, Mexico and Switzerland have all been played, the only time where Australia have conceded more than once came in a 2-1 friendly defeat to USA in the States.

If Australia qualify for the last 32 and beyond, his reputation and asking price will only increase, potentially leaving Newcastle as outsiders for his signature.