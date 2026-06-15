Wolves transfer news: Mateus Mane 'attracting interest' from three major European clubs ahead of Cesar Peixoto appointment

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 11:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet Mateus Mane is reportedly attracting interest from at least three clubs, including Newcastle United.

The relegated Premier League club are currently focused on finalising the appointment of Gil Vicente's Cesar Peixoto as their new head coach.

Previous boss Rob Edwards, who was sacked on Thursday, had previously stressed that the 18-year-old would be remaining at Molineux.

According to the Express & Star, there is confidence behind the scenes that Mane will remain with the Championship team for 2026-27.

Nevertheless, the same report claims that there are at least a trio of clubs who are monitoring the situation.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Which clubs are interested in Mateus Mane?

Newcastle are now said to be interested in trying to negotiate a deal for the Portugal Under-21 international.

Despite the disappointment of Wolves' relegation, Mane enjoyed a breakthrough 2025-26 where he made 27 appearances in the Premier League.

Three goals and two assists came from 1,790 minutes of top-flight football, while the level of his performances only served to put himself on the radar of bigger clubs.

The latest report alleges that Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen on the playmaker.

Dortmund, who are known for handing regular opportunities to young players with potential, finished in second place in last season's Bundesliga.

Manchester United and Liverpool were also credited as admirers of Mane earlier this year.

© Imago / Action Plus

What is Mateus Mane's asking price?

At this point in time, it remains unclear what it would take for Wolves to change their stance on Mane.

Although they are about to miss out on Premier League revenue for the first time in nine years, there is scope to generate funds through other routes.

With Mane on a long-term contract, it is unrealistic to expect Wolves to consider any proposals that are worth £30m or lower.