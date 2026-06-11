Wolves sack Rob Edwards, Englishman 'learns' of bizarre decision through family member

By Darren Plant | 11 Jun 2026 09:45

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly sacked Rob Edwards, the decision being made without direct contact with the head coach.

Despite relegation from the Premier League and some supporters being against Edwards remaining at Molineux, everything pointed to Edwards being backed by the club's hierarchy.

When the signings of Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez were announced earlier this week, Edwards gave in-depth interviews to the club's official website acknowledging his excitement.

The Jimenez reunion was announced late on Tuesday night. Less than 24 hours later, reports began to emerge that Gil Vicente boss Cesar Peixoto had agreed a deal to become Wolves boss.

As of Thursday morning, there has been no official comment from Wolves, but it was been widely reported that Edwards has been sacked.

© Imago

How did Edwards find out about Wolves sack?

According to Football Insider correspondent Pete O'Rourke, Edwards was not aware that plans had been made to remove him from the Wolves dugout.

The report alleges that family members saw rumours of the development on social media, subsequently leading to Edwards to contact Wolves.

Only then was Edwards informed that he had been sacked after just 30 matches in charge.

Wolves are expected to confirm the appointment of Peixoto - who guided Gil Vicente to a sixth-placed finish in Primeira Liga last season - in due course.

He will leave the Portuguese side with a record of 16 wins, 14 draws and 16 defeats from 46 matches.

© Imago / Action Plus

Wolves deserve outrage over Edwards sacking

While there was an argument that Edwards could have been sacked after only delivering 18 points from 27 Premier League matches in 2025-26, the Wolves hierarchy have spoken with unity in recent weeks.

The contract extension of Andre ended most speculation over Edwards's future, as did the way that the 43-year-old has been involved in all club media with regards to the Trippier and Jimenez signings.

Edwards was clearly not aware that negotiations were advanced with Peixoto, and Wolves effectively going behind his back is not sitting well with the club's supporters.

This was Edwards's dream job. He has worked with owners Fosun International in the past. He expressed a desire to leave Middlesbrough, who he had only just joined, once Wolves came knocking on his door.

Football is a results business, but Wolves pride them themselves as a family club. They consistently speak about 'being a pack'. The manner of Edwards's sacking goes completely against their values.

Not only that, the club have damaged their reputation for a manager who has only worked in Portugal and has done little to prove his credentials for a Wolves rebuilding campaign in the Championship. Would Trippier have committed to Wolves had he known that Peixoto was being appointed?

Wolves' fanbase deserve answers. Whether they get them is another matter.